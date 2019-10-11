Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch to undercut Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T

The much-rumoured cheaper variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 won't be called the Samsung Galaxy Note 10e, as some rumour-spinners believed. At least, that's according to SamMobile, which has reason to believe that the device will be known as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite when it launches in the not-too-distant future.

Unfortunately, we still don't know what compromises Samsung has made to relegate the Galaxy Note 10 to the budget league – other than that it will ship with 128GB of internal storage to boot, versus 256GB. Some have said that it also won't come in two variants: one with 5G and one without, as is the case with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

We also think it's likely Samsung has opted for a watered down camera setup and a lower-resolution screen – as it did with the budget Galaxy S10e, which launched alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. We could even see a drop in RAM and slower processor if it's aiming to make it a truly budget Galaxy Note smartphone.

There's no word on when Samsung will announce the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.