Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Samsung teases foldable Motorola Razr-killer in new ad

Samsung Galaxy Bloom (or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, as it might be known) is hotly tipped to be unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. The phone is set to rival the Motorola Razr as a headline-grabbing clamshell folding phone, but concrete details on the handset are scarce. There's plenty of rumours and alleged leaked images, but nothing official from Samsung – until now.

A new advert from Samsung Russia, simply announcing the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, might secretly shed some light on the reveals we'll be getting at the San Francisco event on February 11. Check out the trailer below:

Notice anything? We did. Before the two "a"'s coalesce into straight squares, the raised shapes are very distinct. Some pundits believe the larger, more rectangular of the two represents the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, which is believed will be unveiled at Unpacked.

The square, on the other hand, represents the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip while folded into a square format. The longer of the two might even be the same phone, not the Samsung Galaxy S20, just unfolded. Check the screencap out below which demonstrates how clearly different the shapes are:

A screencap of the Samsung Russia advert showing two devices (Image credit: Samsung)

While it could just be a coincidence, given the rumours and leaks surrounding the two new flagship devices it's likely that Samsung is dropping a few hints in its adverts. The very square shape also lines up with an image that made the rounds several weeks ago, heavily rumoured to be a prototype for the Z Flip folding phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Galaxy Bloom prototype (Image credit: Weibo)

Samsung's teases add weight to the theory both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip will be unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next month. Although concrete details are scarce, the Z Flip is rumoured to pack some impressive specs worthy of any flagship phone, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 16MP rear cameras. We'll know more for sure as Unpacked draws nearer.

