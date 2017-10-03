Roku unveils more powerful HDR and 60fps 4K Streaming Stick+ and more!

Roku quietly announced that it has renewed its entire line-up of smart TV viewing devices.

Roku now has five new streaming players in the Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Ultra, plus the new Roku OS 8 software running them all.

The totally new model is the Streaming Stick+ which manages to crams enough smarts in to offer 4K and HDR playback at 60fps despite being tiny. It also manages a Wi-Fi range of four times that found in last year’s Streaming Stick and now packs voice controls into the remote. This is priced at $70 (£52).

There is also an updated Streaming Stick with that four times Wi-Fi range, voice remote and HD quality playback for $50 (£38).

The Roku Ultra is the top-end device which offers 4K, HDR, 60fps playback, Ethernet, microSD, voice remote with headphone port and remote finder button for when it inevitably gets lost. All this tops out at a price of $99 (£75).

The Roku Express and Roku Express+ are aimed at the entry level with five times more powerful processing than last year’s models, and in the case of the Express+ the option to connection via HDMI or composite A/V ports. The Roku Express and Roku Express+ cost $30 (£23) and $40 (£30) respectively.

The new Roku 8 OS offers voice controls, fast TV start, a smart EPG for going forwards and backwards in time of shows, private listening for antenna TV and a Roku search of local antenna TV, plus a 4K Spotlight Channel update for finding 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision content more easily.

All the new Roku devices are available to pre-order now with shipping expected in November.

