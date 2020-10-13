Ring Video Doorbell Prime Day deals save you up to HALF PRICE – now starting from $69.99!

Seeing as 1) Amazon owns Ring, and 2) Video doorbells are more popular than ever now that we're having to get so many more things delivered, it's no surprise to see some killer Ring Video Doorbell deals among the best Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering up to 30% off selected Ring doorbell product, with two especially juicy offers: the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $69.99, and a bundle of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $149.99 – that's HALF PRICE. This offer ends at 23:59 PDT on October 14 2020!

With Ring Video Doorbells, when someone presses the button, you get a notification on your phone no matter where you are. You can then open the app to be connected live to whoever's at your door, seeing and hearing them through the camera/mic on the doorbell, with your voice carried to them via its speaker.

This means you can make sure you won't miss a package if you're in the bath, or you can tell a visitor to come around because you're in the yard. You can also use it as a security measure, of course – see who's there without unlocking anything.

They're also all battery powered or wired – your choice, meaning they work on every home.

Ring's Video Doorbells also operate as security cameras, capable of motion detection and night vision, recording any relevant footage to the cloud. You can get notifications on your phone when it detects motion, if you choose, and you can choose motion areas, so it will only trigger when it see someone in certain parts of the image.

If you want to know the difference between the various Ring doorbell models, our guide to the best Ring Video Doorbell deals breaks it down.

Some differences are more obscure and technical, but the most important thing is that every model has the core feature of showing you who's at your door, on your phone or on a smart device that's connected to Amazon's services, including Echo Show smart screens or Amazon Fire TV sticks.

Ring also makes some useful add-ons for its doorbells, with the most notable being the Chime (which makes a noise inside your house when someone presses the smart doorbell) and the Chime Pro (which also does this, but doubles as a Wi-Fi range extender, in case the Ring's connection to your router is weak).

Find the perfect Ring camera doorbell for you! This great offer brings the price down lower than ever, and Ring offers products across a whole range of budgets, so you can chose whatever will work best for you. This offer ends at 23:59 PDT on October 14 2020!View Deal

The perfect bundle for a great door security setup! The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is one of the newest models of Ring, with Full HD video, customisable motion zones and privacy screens, dual-band Wi-Fi, quick-swap battery, and two useful wedge mounts included. The Amazon Echo Show five is an Alexa smart screen, and you can just ask to see who's at the door when the bell is pressed, and you can talk to them via the Echo Show. This offer ends at 23:59 PDT on October 14 2020!View Deal

