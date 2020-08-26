PS5 shocker – price and release date for Sony's entire hardware lineup leaked 😲

The PS5 launch this November is fast approaching, and we're still waiting for Sony to reveal the price, exact release date, and pre-order details for its next-gen console. There are rumours that pre-orders will open up next month, on September 9, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the PlayStation brand, but nothing has been announced officially yet.

The leaks are still coming thick and fast however, with the latest juicy morsel pointing to pricing and launch dates of not just the PS5, but all of its accompanying accessories, including the DualSense controller.

According to Chinese website MyDrivers (via Push Square) the PS5 is slated to launch globally on November 20, preceded by the Japanese launch scheduled for November 14. These dates also apply to the line of peripherals and accessories.

Given the mid-November rumour, this purported leak does hold water; with the exception of the PS4, every PlayStation console has released in Japan before dropping in other regions. The only reason for the PS4 being an outlier was that it lacked the launch line-up in November 2013 to entice Japanese audiences. The console ended up debuting in Japan in February 2014 when the appropriate stable of games had been established for that window (via Eurogamer).

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

The PS5 console itself is priced at £449/ $499 with the digital edition coming in at £349/ $399. These prices are in line with those put forward by PS5 leaker IronManPS5 back in June. The prices for all of the peripherals also match up with the intel they shared.

Of course, we can't just take the leak on face value, but it appears to be consistent with what we've heard elsewhere, and the dates line up with both rumours and Sony's usual schedule which involves an initial Japanese launch followed by a global release.

With just two weeks to go before the alleged pre-orders open, we'll undoubtedly hear more in the interim, so take everything with a pinch of salt until then.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Sony PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Source: Push Square