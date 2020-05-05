PS5 news: INCREDIBLE graphics shown off in new Lord Of The Rings game

PS5's graphical capabilities look set to be something else. With 10.2 Teraflops of graphical power and next-generation sophisticated ray tracing, which will accurately chart the way light is reflected on in-game objects and environments, gaming will have never looked so good.

We've seen small glimpses of PS5 graphics in trailers for games such as Godfall, but now we have another real look at a PS5 game for you: some early stills from Daedelic's new fantasy stealth game, Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, first published on German site GameStar.

LOTR: Gollum follows the adventures of the wicked, tricksy, false little creature from J.R.R. Tolkien's published works, as he sneaks around Middle-Earth hunting for his precious ring. It's said to be based on a combination of the events and designs from both the Peter Jackson films and the original books.

Senior Producer Kai Fiebig says the team "don't want to displease the folks who have only seen the movies. But in short, he doesn’t look like Andy Serkis.” However, according to these latest screenshots of the game (which is still in development), a bit of the motion-capture actor's portrayal of the character has snuck into the game's design.

Three screenshots can be seen here: one is a close-up of the character, depicting the many voices in Gollum's head. The creative team have said in the past your decisions will influence the character's arc: make bad decisions in-game, and your evil voice will become more prominent. Make good choices, and the good "Smeagol" side flourishes. It's a unique mechanic, a step above the multiple-choice "good and bad" ending format made famous by games such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.



(Image credit: Daedelic)

The character model doesn't quite look as detailed as we'd expect yet, but the game isn't due until 2021, so there's plenty of time to add polish.

What does look impressive are the in-game environments. We see several shots of (presumably) the land of Mordor. While it looks impressive as a backdrop, we know the PS5's advanced solid state drive will eliminate hidden "corridors" which disguise loading times. This means the entirety of what you see in the screenshot, and much, much more, is already loaded and ready for you to interact with in ways not possible on current-gen consoles. Cool, eh?

(Image credit: Daedelic)

After a deluge of Lord Of The Rings games (of varying quality) in the early 2000s, the franchise returned to form a decade later with the Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor series.

Lord Of The Rings: Gollum will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, so we can expect the same great technology, storytelling decisions and level designs to be prevalent across platforms. It doesn't teach us anything new about the capabilities of next-gen consoles, but it comfortably reaffirms a few things. Now, we just need a big PS5 reveal...

