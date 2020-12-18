OnePlus' Apple Watch rival has been officially confirmed by CEO

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed that a OnePlus watch was in development – finally putting an end to months of rumours suggesting this was the case.

OnePlus smartwatch rumours have been swirling around the internet for years, but were sent into overdrive when the brand's Indian Twitter account shared a sketched image of a smartwatch alongside the quote, ‘What could have been but never will be. Sketches circa 2015’.

Now OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed the existence of a OnePlus smartwatch in an interview with Input.

Lau revealed that the company was back at work on a smartwatch, and that it's working with Google to “try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems.”

We’ll have to wait a little longer and see exactly what this partnership can develop, but it's safe to say that the smartwatch will probably run Google’s Wear OS operating system.

Unfortunately, Lau didn't share any more specific details on what a OnePlus watch would look like or any specifications.

If development is picked up from the original sketches, then we can expect a sleek, circular design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.

One thing is for sure, however, and that's that we'll see more rumours over the coming months – stay tuned to T3 for more details.

