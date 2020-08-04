OnePlus Nord goes on sale today - here's where you can grab it before it sells out

After months of teasing, and sold out pre-orders, the OnePlus Nord is finally available to buy at its absolutely bargainous starting price of £379. Launching in India and Europe, there are no plans right now for the Nord to release in the US, although OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has said that Americans can expect a new, affordable handset to come their way later this year.

Rumour has it that it won't be the Nord, but an entirely new budget/ mid-tier smartphone that will join the Nord in the company's lineup of smartphones that aren't ridiculously overpriced, but for now, if you're in the UK, here's where you can get your hands on your very own OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord has dropped the bells and whistles to focus on a handful of features that users want from their daily drivers; namely a decent camera, smooth user experience, and a quality product. The smartphone houses a Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, future-proofing the device for the current roll-out of 5G networks.

On the camera-front, you'll find a quad-lens 48MP+8MP+2MP+5MP on the back, and a 32MP+8MP front-facing dual camera setup. Boasting a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as OnePlus’ signature Warp Charge 30T, which can juice up the 4,115 mAh battery from zero to 70% in just 30 minutes, the OnePlus Nord is great value for money. If you want in on the action, you can go ahead and splash out today!

As well as being able to buy the smartphone directly from the OnePlus website as soon as the clock strikes 9am, you can also find it at Three, Amazon, and John Lewis.

Available in Blue Marble and Onyx Grey, you can opt for the 8GB/128GB model for £379, or the 12GB/256GB variant for £469. If the smartphone is as popular as the pre-orders suggest, you'll want to nab one before the influx of orders hits, just in case.