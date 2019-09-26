OnePlus 7T officially announced: Meet the latest Galaxy S10 rival

OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 7T in New Delhi, India.

Being a refinement to the OnePlus 7, the company didn't reinvent the wheel this time around – but it did introduce some nifty changes that users will appreciate, including a so-called Fluid Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 855+ CPU and a revised tri-camera that's housed in a circular housing à la Huawei Mate 30. Overall, it doesn't look all that dissimilar to the OnePlus 7 – with the most significant design difference being that circle slapped in the middle of the back.

Notably, OnePlus has made significant improvements to Portrait Mode, updating it to work with the new two-times telephoto lens. Nightscape Mode has also been refreshed to work with the new 117-degree ultra-wide sensor. Plus, there's a new Super Stable Mode that uses the handset's "ultra-precise gyroscope" and software-based electronic image stabilisation to keep shots steady (both photo and video), regardless of how much the device is being thrown around – in theory, at least.

On the performance front, we're looking at a Snapdragon 855+ processor and a new version of Warp Charging that's an astonishing 27% faster than that of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. There's a haptic motor onboard that allows the phone to vibrate while gaming too, as well as stereo speakers to make the experience that little bit more immersive. Best of all, it's the first Android device to ship running Android 10, with the company's OxygenOS 10.0 interface plastered over the top.

OnePlus also announced that it will be dipping its foot into the mobile payments game, with the launch of OnePlus Pay. Unfortunately, there's no word on when or where the contactless payment solution will debut, or whether it will come to older OnePlus smartphones. But seeing as all the company's have featured NFC, there's no reason it couldn't bring it to everything from the OnePlus One right through the OnePlus 7T. That won't happen, though – it should stretch back to the OnePlus 6.

Unfortunately, OnePlus didn't shed light on how much the OnePlus 7T will cost in the United Kingdom or the United States, or when they will hit the shelves . All we know is that it the base 8GB/128GB model retails for ₹37,999 in India and the flagship 8GB/128GB variant commands ₹39,999. Run those figures through a currency converter and you'll come out with approximately £430/$500 for the former and £455/$565 for the latter. That's an awful lot of phone for not a lot of money.