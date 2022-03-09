Nintendo just delayed one of its major Switch releases due to the ongoing war in Ukraine

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp was due out in April

Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. 

The Switch maker confirmed the delay (via Twitter) itself, stating that due to "recent world events" it has decided to push back the release of the Advance Wars remake from its scheduled April 8th launch date to an unknown time in future. This is the second delay for the game after originally being slated to launch on December 3rd, 2021.

Advance Wars is a turn-based strategy title that features tanks, soldiers and artillery, where the player's aim is to take control of cities and terrain to progress – hence the reason why Nintendo feels uncomfortable releasing the game at this time. The new remake is set to bring together the first two Advance Wars titles in a new art style and newly recorded soundtrack.

The latest trailer for Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp can be seen below: 

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th, 2022. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date," the full statement from Nintendo reads. 

Nintendo still has a packed couple of months ahead without Advance Wars. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release in only a couple of weeks' time, while Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Nintendo Switch Sports are both scheduled to launch in April. Mario Strikers: Battle League and Splatoon 3 will then be due out in the summer. 

No doubt you will be aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has put the country's citizens in huge danger. A number of Ukrainian charities are available online for anyone who is able to donate to help the cause, including Unicef, Nova Ukraine and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.  

Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

