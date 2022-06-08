New Disney Plus TV series bags near perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney Plus has been on a roll as of late, with a series of hit movies and TV shows rocketing its subscriber numbers upwards as rivals, such as Netflix, see their subscription numbers fall.

And, based on its brand new TV show, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab), which has launched today on June 8, it looks like the good times aren't ending anytime soon. That's because, straight out of the gate, Ms. Marvel has bagged a crazy high 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That score is based on 98 top critics giving their opinion on the show, so out of the gate Ms. Marvel is almost universally rated. Disney will be very happy this morning.

Critic Chris Connor of Flickering Myth said that Ms. Marvel is, "one of the most out-and-out fun entries in the MCU in some time", while Caroline Siede of Fox 10 Phoenix said it is a "winning teen series that’s so endearing, it would still be worth watching even if it didn’t involve superheroes at all."

The praise hasn't stopped there, either, for the new Disney Plus TV show, with Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge saying that "Ms. Marvel feels like the future of the MCU" and Kyle Wilson of The Lamplight Review saying that, "it’s hard not to love Kamala Khan in this hyper cute, stylized teen coming-of-age comedy".

(Image credit: Disney)

From my perspective, as someone who has been following the development of Marvel properties on Disney Plus since the streaming service launches a few years back, the fact that Ms. Marvel continues to shift away from the standard superhero formula (be that in style, plot, genre, characters or tone), is really welcome.

Being candid, the traditional Marvel formula doesn't really do it for me, but I've thoroughly enjoyed TV series such as WandaVision and Loki this year as they've pointedly done something different. This I feel is critical for Marvel properties going forward.

I also feel a bit smug, too, as way back in March this year I tipped Ms. Marvel to be "2022's must-watch Marvel superhero series", and based on hundreds of critic and public reviews, I seem to have been right.

It's also great news for anyone with a Disney Plus subscription, as Ms. Marvel is available to stream right now.