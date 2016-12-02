New Apple Watch could have a round face

The New Apple Watch may have a round face rather than the current rectangular one on the Apple Watch 2.

Patents have come to light showing that Apple has been looking into creating a new watch with a round face. This would bring the company alongside the likes of Samsung who already offers the popular round faced Gear 3 smartwatch.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 4 review: the best smartwatch takes a leap forward

According to the patent, filed in January, all the electronics could be housed in the outer casing leaving more room for the screen. It is unclear if that outer bezel will move for controls like Samsung offers.

Of course this is just at the patent stage so needs to be treated as such. This may never come to reality. But with round smartwatch popularity clear and more Apple Watch variants as a way to reach more people this could be a reality.

