Mega OLED TV deal: Get LG's 2021 TVs for the cheapest they've EVER been – starting from just £990!

Good news for those looking to buy one of the best OLED TVs: LG makes a bunch of them, and it's currently offering an extra 10% off all of its latest and greatest models, on top of the price cuts many of them have already received!

In order from most to least expensive, that includes the LG G1, LG C1, LG B1 and LG A1. The difference in pricing there is huge – the LG G1 now starts from £1,799 with this discount, while the LG A1 now starts from just £990 – that's pretty much the cheapest that any LG OLED has ever been.

To get the extra 10% off, you need to buy through LG's online store and enter the code OLED10 at checkout. The deal runs until 27th July 2021.

• Browse all OLED TVs at LG UK

If you're wondering what the differences are between them, here's your quick breakdown: the LG G1 features a brighter next-gen OLED panel and a unique extra-stylish design, along with LG's current best image processing. The results are incredible, as our LG G1 review says. It comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

• See LG G1 prices at LG UK (from £1,799 with 10% off)

The LG C1 uses the same processing and is otherwise practically identical for features to the G1, but doesn't include the brighter panel. For its price, it's one of the best-performing TVs on the planet – as our full LG C1 review explains. It comes in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch sizes.

• See LG C1 prices at LG UK (from £1,169 with 10% off)

The LG B1 is so new that we haven't reviewed it yet, and yet here's some great money off anyway. The B1 uses slightly less advanced image processing compared to the C1, and its panel isn't quite as bright for HDR. And while it includes four HDMI ports (like the C1), only two of them are HDMI 2.1-enabled, so it's marginally less future-proofed, though is still better than a lot of TVs at this price for it. It comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch versions.

• See LG B1 prices at LG UK (from £1,169 with 10% off)

The LG A1 is a new model for 2021 – there's never been an equivalent before. Its image quality is largely the same as the LG B1, but it doesn't feature any HDMI 2.1 support, and has a slightly cheaper design. If you don't care about gaming, you might find these to be very agreeable trade-offs for the price drop. You may notice that both the 48-inch and 55-inch models are £990. It's not a mistake – 48-inch OLED sets are newer and harder to make, so the price is the same as the larger 55-inch model in this case.

• See LG A1 prices at LG UK (from £989 with 10% off)