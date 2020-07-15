Save £400 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with this huge Amazon price cut

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's biggest and most powerful laptop, with a price tag to match, but this fantastic MacBook Pro deal at Amazon cuts the price by a whopping £400.

That model includes a six-core 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor (which includes HyperThreading, so it actually acts as 12 cores), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of ultra-fast storage, and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics chip.

The screen is a 3072x1920, making it incredibly sharp, and it supports the P3 wide colour gamut, as well as Apple's excellent True Tone display tech, which makes it much easier on the eyes.

It also includes all-day battery life, and stunningly good speakers, which are not only loud and detailed, but also use a clever system of drivers in opposition to each other so that you can't feel vibrations in the case even when they're loud.

There's an especially fancy microphone array as well, which aims to capture your voice as clearly as a dedicated mic – great for conference calls.

