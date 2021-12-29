Jabra Elite 4 true wireless earbuds will give AirPods 3 a run for their money

There's a new contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds. Sneaking in just before CES 2022, Jabra has unveiled the Jabra Elite Wireless 4 noise-cancelling earbuds, which are marketed towards more active users who want to listen in the gym or during a run. At £119.99 they're considerably cheaper than Apple's AirPods 3.

Specs-wise, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are impressive for the price. There's active noise cancellation – something the AirPods lack – and IP57 dust and water resistance, HearThrough mode so you can hear your surroundings when you want to and up to 28 hours of playback.

Jabra Elite 4: Price and availability

The Jabra Elite 4 is available to buy now in the UK at Amazon for £119.99. The buds are currently available in three colours: Black, Mint and Navy.

US and AUS price and availability TBC.

These Elites could be hard to beat

In our Jabra Elite 3 review we said that they were some of the best true wireless earbuds for the money, with find-my-earbuds and Alexa built in. What we didn't like was the lack of active noise cancelling and the lack of manual EQ – and those features are both in the Jabra Elite 4. 

I haven't had the chance to stick these in my ears yet but I'm looking forward to trying them out: on paper at least these earbuds look like a better buy than the AirPods 3.

