Is God Of War Ragnarok coming to PC? Creative director says ask Sony

God of War (2016) may have just launched on PC but Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog has spoken about the chances of its sequel, God of War Ragnarok, arriving on the platform in the future too.

During an interview with Game Informer , Barlog explained that any PC port of the highly anticipated sequel is down to Sony. Since launching on PlayStation 4 in April 2018, the game has gone on to accumulate almost 20 million sales globally amid universal critical acclaim.

It's rare that Sony brings its first-party titles to PC but it's a move that PC players are hoping to see more of. Barlog explains that there was a "collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea" and that it eventually "reached that tipping point" that Sony felt the market was worth investing in.

Right now the studio is focused on making sure the PC release of God of War (2016) goes successful, as well as getting Ragnarok over the line, which is due to launch later this year on PS5 and PS4.

"I have no idea," said Barlog. "Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, 'Okay, is this the best thing?' And we’ll gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision.

So there we have it. The decision is squarely up to Sony, or more likely down to sales of God of War on PC. It's available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, meaning if you want the sequel on the platform too, you know what to do.