Last chance: iRobot Roomba 895 robot vacuum cleaner is £300 off for 3 more hours

Amazon has its bank holiday sales on right now and while it may be no Amazon Prime Day in terms of hype – well, what is? – there are solid Dyson deals to be had. Until midnight tonight, that includes this: £299 off a fetching iRobot Roomba in 'bronze' (and black) finish.

• iRobot Roomba 895 was £699 now £400 save £299 (43%)

The iRobot Roomba is among the very best of the last wave of best robot vacs . Admittedly, there's since been a new wave of better ones, but there we go, that's technology for you. It's not a Dyson cordless vacuum, and we'd recommend this little beauty over this iRobot any day – Roborock's S5 is cheaper and better at navigating – but we know some people will simply have to have an iRobot for their superior build quality, bronzier finish and (usually) better suction.

iRobot Roomba 895

iRobot bots are built like something out of bloody Robot Wars and are more than capable of mounting even the most deep pile rugs

iRobot Roomba 895 robot vacuum cleaner | £400 | was £599

You can get 43% off the old RRP of this robot vac, making this its lowest price ever. Given that it's almost 4 years old, that seems entirely sensible to us. The navigation and suction of this were nearly state of the art at launch and Roombas are always well made and robust. To iRobot's credit, it has continued to support this device with software updates and it can now be Alexa-controlled as well as by using its app. Just clear the floor, vacate the premises and set it to work remotely.

The iRobot Roomba 895 uses the impressive-sounding 'Aero Force 3-Stage Cleaning System with 5X air power' to suck up dirt, debris, and pet hair ('without hair being tangled'). Dirt detect sensors recognize concentrated areas of dirt and prompt the robot to clean them more thoroughly.

An auto-adjust cleaning head changes its height to keep the brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, moving effortlessly between carpets/rugs and hard floors.

The iRobot app lets you control the 895 and also apply its cleaning schedule.

The box includes a spare filter and also a 'virtual barrier' which lays down an invisible wall that the iRobot Roomba 895 cannot pass. Handy if you have an area that is just too tricky for it to get around, or if you only want it to clean one room. Okay, you could just shut the door in that case, but this is a more high-tech solution and therefore a better one.