Apple iPhone 11 too expensive? There’s a cheaper iPhone SE 2 on the way

Apple will launch a more affordable iPhone in the first quarter of 2020, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The handset is said to be a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, succeeding the iPhone SE of 2016.

It's believed to be called the iPhone SE 2 and should look similar in size and form to that of the iPhone 8. However, it's rumoured to be a lot more modern on the inside, featuring the same Apple A13 Bionic CPU and 3GB of RAM as the flagship iPhone 11.

The original iPhone SE. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple could sell at least 30 million units in the first year alone, predicts Kuo. This should be enough to justify discontinuing the now $449 iPhone 8 – a move that would make sense seeing as the iPhone SE 2 could retail for as much as $100 less.

This lines up with an earlier report from Nikkei, which notes that Apple is preparing to launch a cheaper iPhone that looks similar to the iPhone 8 in early 2020. It added it will likely feature a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID-infused home button.