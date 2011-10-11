iPhone 4S a 'disappointment' says Gadget Show host

Image 1 of 5 Apple iPhone 4S in black and white Image 2 of 5 Apple iPhone 4S side Image 3 of 5 Apple iPhone 4S family Image 4 of 5 Apple iPhone 4S side Image 5 of 5 Apple iPhone 4S angle

This Friday's Apple iPhone 4S UK release has been preluded by Channel 5's Gadget Show host Jason Bradbury who has branded the handset a 'disappointment' at the T3 Gadget Awards

Ahead of the October 14th Apple iPhone 4S UK release date industry expert and popular Gadget Show host Jason Bradbury has labelled the next-generation Apple smartphone a 'disappointment.”



Speaking exclusively to T3 at the T3 Gadget Awards 2011, Bradbury confirmed that he was left “a bit disappointed” by the iPhone 4S stating “The iPhone 4S is simply a safe move by Apple.”



Apple iPhone 4S Specs



Set to hit the UK later this week sporting the same form factor as its predecessor the iPhone 4S is to land boasting the same ARM A5 dual-core processor found within the Apple iPad 2 alongside a revamped 8-megapixel camera with 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities.



“The iPhone 4S is an interesting proposition,” said Bradbury. “It is a phone that doesn't attempt to do anything risky. In terms of design there are no changes at all, it's interesting internally but with no new form factor and hardware that's only slightly improved on last year its not the most exciting proposition is it.”



Apple iPhone 4S Price



Set to hit the UK this Friday, October 14th, the iPhone 4S release date is to see networks compete for consumers cash as the iPhone 4S price wars kick off. Apple confirmed earlier this week that one million iPhone 4S pre-orders were recorded in the opening 24 hours with the cheapest 4S smartphone lining up in the form of the 16GB model priced £499.



With each storage capacity handset available in black and white colour variants the Cupertino based company has confirmed that 32GB and 64GB iPhone 4S models will be available from launch with sim-free prices of £599 and £699 respectively.



What do you make of Apple's latest iPhone handset, major advancement or bitter disappointment? Let us know via the comments box below.

