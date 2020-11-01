iPhone 13: Apple moves fast to borrow breakthrough Samsung upgrade

Apple's iPhone 13 set for a game-changing feature that will have Samsung Galaxy S20 on the backfoot

iPhone 13
The iPhone 12's launch in late October was enough to quell smartphone users' hunger for new tech. Still, techies can't help but to look to the future for the iPhone 13.

Despite being a bit too early to discuss the iPhone 13's potential features, rumors continue to fly about what the new phone might contain. Still, the usual Apple tipsters are up to their typical tricks, with a popular Apple leaker teasing an upcoming iPhone line that may feature up to 1TB of storage.

Twitter leaker Jon Prosser tweeted out the simple phrase "hope y'all are ready for 1TB phones." He didn't elaborate any further, but it looks like we're in for 1TB iPhone 13s!

Right now, the highest amount of storage you can purchase in any iPhone, including the most recent iPhone 12 line, is 512GB. Most other smartphones that compete with iPhone offer up to 256GB. Going all out with 1TB of space would be a massive game changer for those who tend to need to store gobs of data on their phones.

Having an iPhone 13 with the same amount of storage as the brand new Xbox Series X would be a massive boon in many ways, and would see it touting more storage than the PS5's 825GB SSD. 

There would be far less deleting of apps and games to make room for new ones, plenty more space for photos, and even the capacity to use the iPhone as something of a portable, cloud-based hard drive.

Of course, Prosser didn't elaborate on his reasoning for suggesting there may soon be iPhones with such large storage capacities, but given his track record, it's highly possible this is something we might see going forward with the iPhone 13. 

