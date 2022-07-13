I'd buy Sennheiser HD 250BT as the best cheap headphones deal this Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've been digging through the best headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day and, believe me, there have been a lot of great buys in this year's sale. But there's one that almost slipped under the radar if you're looking for the best cheap headphones: this Sennheiser HD 250BT bargain!

You can check out all my alternative Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals Worthy Of Your Attention feature, in which I list the best over-ear and in-ear premium and budget buys. There's also other must-consider options, from the Bose 700 to the Sony WF-1000XM3 (in-ear) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (over-ear) if you've got a little more cash to spend.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT: was £59.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab) These on-ears are made by well-known German brand Sennheiser, and while there's no fancy active noise-cancelling, there's great support for your music to sound great from this small and affordable package. The 58% off price cut is an exceptional Prime Day buy too.

But for the reason we're really here: bargain basement buys! Sennheiser is a reputable brand and its HD 250BT headphones have long been praised for their ability at this kind of price point. They should cost £60, but the £25 asking price as part of this Prime Day sale is pretty ridonculous (that's right: ridonculous).

The sound quality is great thanks to support of aptX, you can ditch the wires thanks to Bluetooth, and your bank balance will be thanking you for saving almost 60% on the usual list price. It's a really good value buy.

