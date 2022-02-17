How to upgrade Cyberpunk 2077 from PS4 to PS5 for free

Cyberpunk 2077 has now released its PlayStation 5 update, essentially re-launching the experience for next-gen consoles as CD Projekt looks to rewrite the narrative surrounding the game.

Anyone that owns Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free with this simple and hassle-free method. It's slightly different depending on whether you have the digital or disc version of the game but we'll explain the differences.

Let's start with the digital method. Assuming Cyberpunk 2077 is already installed on your PS4, first locate the game on your dashboard or Game Library. Then choose View Product and select the PS5 version of the game. If done correctly, this should start downloading the game. At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 equates to approximately 56GB in memory, nearly half the size of the PS4 version.

If you have yet to download the PS4 digital version of Cyberpunk 2077, head to either the PSN Store or your Game Library and locate the game. A pop-up should appear asking you which version you wish to download. Select the PS5 version and it should start downloading immediately.

The same method can be applied to disc owners, however, the PS4 disc must always be inserted into the console to begin the download or play the game. Unfortunately, you cannot upgrade if you own a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on disc and a PS5 Digital Edition, as the disc drive is necessary to confirm the purchase.

How to transfer your save from PS4 to PS5

The official wording of how to transfer your save from Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 to PS5 from developer CD Projekt can be found below:

"If you are playing the PlayStation 4 version of the game, you will be able to select one save file to upload to the cloud. Once you launch the PlayStation 5 version, you will then be able to download it. This method allows you to transfer between different devices, doesn’t require a PlayStation Plus subscription and only one save file is supported.

"If you are playing on a PlayStation 5 console via backwards compatibility, once you download the next-gen version of the game, your PlayStation 5 will automatically read your save files."

The new Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 update brings with it a host of new features, including 4K resolution, ray tracing, faster loading as well as haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support for the DualSense controller. It's arguably the best time to jump back into Night City.