How to live stream the Tour de France 2019 finale for free online anywhere on Earth

Remarkable! It took a while to really get going, but when the 2019 Tour de France did it really got going. The Alps have seen some spectacular cycling - and weather - and now there's just one meaningful stage to go to see who will win this year's Tour title. And to make sure that you don't miss a minute we've put together this dedicated guide to getting a Tour de France live stream – no matter where in the world you are.

Team Ineos's Geraint Thomas went into this year's Tour as reigning champion after his miracle win in 2018 and he's been very good again this year. But it's his 22-year old Team Ineos teammate Egan Bernal from Colombia that took advantage of an unexpected hailstorm to grab the yellow jersey going into the penultimate stage. While local hero Julian Alaphilippe has been the surprise package of Le Tour so far, but it looks like taking victory in the general classification is just out of his reach this time around.

The Tour de France, now in its 106th year, has once again been one of the high points of 2019’s summer of sport – a big claim considering that it's had two World Cups (cricket and women's football) and Wimbledon to compete with. But Le Tour's combination of agonising mountain climbs, knife-edge sprints and mile upon mile (upon mile) of racing make it a true sporting classic.

If you don't know what cycling expressions like 'general classification', 'peloton' and 'maillot jeune' mean, there's still time to learn and enjoy the action. So who will take the 2019 title? The riders will have covered 3,460 km/2,150 miles in total before the winner is known on Sunday. And you can be on board every metre of the way with a Tour de France live stream – it doesn't even matter where in the world you are. Read on to find out how…

Live stream Tour de France for free in the UK

UK audiences no longer have to settle for inadequate highlight shows offering a snippet of the day's cycling. Free-to-air broadcaster ITV now dedicates its entire ITV4 channel to showing live Tour de France action during every stage of the race. It's just as easy to watch away from the comfort of your living room, too, thanks to the ITV Hub app that you can download for smartphones and tablets. And if you want a cheeky little live stream to your work PC, then it's all being shown on the ITV website or via the free, legal and super simple TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Tour de France 2019 for free from abroad

One of the problems with Le Tour is that it tends to coincide with summer holidays (so inconsiderate). Try watching that ITV coverage online from outside the UK and you'll soon discover that it's geo-blocked. Sacré bleu!

But that doesn't mean you won't be able to enjoy the UK coverage anyway. Download and install a VPN (also known as a Virtual Private Network) and you can quickly and simply change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or phone so that thinks it's back in the UK. It's encrypted too, making it a safer way to navigate the web anyway. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available to help you get your cycling fix.

Where else is showing the Tour de France?

The Tour de France used to feel like a bit of a marginalised sporting event, but the popularity of competitive cycling seems to have grown exponentially over the last few years. And now there are more places than ever that show Le Tour. Scroll right to the bottom to find an exhaustive list of every TdF broadcaster in every territory and country. Here is a run-down of who's showing the cycling in certain key territories.

Watch Le Tour in France

Cycling's coming home! And it's completely free to watch in France, with France TV Sport the station to tune in to.

Live stream Tour de France 2019 in the US

NBC is the official Tour broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC's Cycling Pass for $54.99 for the most extensive live and on-demand coverage without any commercial breaks.

Live stream Tour de France 2019 in Canada

If you're tuning in from Canada, then Sportsnet is the place to be. If you're not bothered by the long list of other sports it shows and just want a temporary subscription for the Tour de France live stream, then you can get SN Now for $19.99 per month.

Live stream Tour de France 2019 in Australia for FREE

Unlike some of those other countries, Australia has free coverage via national broadcaster SBS. If you're out of the country and want to tune into the SBS coverage, then be sure to grab a VPN and relocate your PC to an Australian city to live stream via its website.

Watch Le Tour live in New Zealand

Sorry, New Zealand, you'll need Sky Sports to watch the 2018 Tour. Well, either that, or go down the VPN avenue as explained above.

Lead image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images