How to cancel Netflix

There's a lot of competition for the best streaming service crown right now.

Netflix, of course, and Amazon Prime Video are near the top. Apple TV+ just won three Oscars for CODA; Disney Plus has a lot of great content. Then there's Hulu, Paramount Plus, BritBox, Now TV, MUBI, YouTube Premium – the list goes on and on.

But with Netflix raising its prices again, for access to an increasingly thin catalogue of movies and TV shows, you might be considering cancelling your subscription to the service for good.

And you wouldn't be alone. A lot of people took to Twitter to decry the price increases (including Bernie Sanders), often joking about the lack of quality content on the service.

So, how do you cancel Netflix? Thankfully, the process is pretty simple.

Step 1: Go to Account

(Image credit: Future)

Head to the Account section on Netflix and you'll be presented with, well, everything about your account. You can change various settings, including your personal information, managing profiles, and so on.

Step 2: Select Cancel Membership

(Image credit: Future)

Next, click on Cancel Membership in the top left section and you'll be taken to page where you can either Finish Cancelation, which will let you retain access until your next billing date, or switch to a different (and perhaps) cheaper plan.

If you're currently on the 4K HDR plan, it might be worth switching to the cheaper 1080p HD plan and trying that out.

Step 3: That's it!

Netflix will hold onto your account information (like viewing habits) for 10 months but you won't be paying anything for the service during that period.

If you want Netflix to delete this information, you can email the company at privacy@netflix.com, requesting that they delete it. Make sure it's from the email associated with your account, however, otherwise it won't work.

There you have it: Netflix cancelled.