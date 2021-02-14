Valentine's Day: How much 'bedroom exercise' you need to burn off the calories of popular Valentine's Day foods?

It's very likely we will all be spending Valentine's day at home, at least in the UK, given the current lockdown situation. This means most of us will be enjoying a romantic meal for two at home, which is not a bad thing, considering that eating out out on Valentine's day is the worst experience, even when there isn't a pandemic going on.

Since you are here reading this article, it's likely you are almost as interested in fitness as you are in indulging yourself on Valentine's day. Just how many calories are there in popular Valentine's day meals? to save you some time googling and adding up the calories yourself, the energy experts at Money.co.uk rounded up the most and least indulgent meals and desserts to make and enjoy with your significant other (or COVID bubble) this Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the ranking of each item – ranging from starters, entrees, desserts, and drinks – the experts also calculated the calories in each one, as well as how long the average person would need to go for a run to burn these calories off. If you’re 'in the mood' for something other than a running, we’ve also calculated how long you’ll need to engage in 'bedroom exercising' to burn the excess calories off.

For example, a Surf & Turf meal (featuring filet mignon, garlic butter prawns, a jacket potato with butter and sour cream plus creamed spinach) is 886 calories, and you’d need to jog for at least 102 minutes to burn off those calories. On the lighter end, everyone’s favourite aphrodisiac – oysters on the half shell – can be enjoyed, almost guilt-free, at just 266 calories and only 31 minutes of jogging to burn the calories off.

Calories in Valentine’s Day foods plus the time it takes to burn them off

Meal Calories Time it takes to burn off calories Breakfast in Bed 886 calories 1 hour, 42 minutes Spaghetti Bolognese 667 calories 1 hour, 17 minutes Heart-Shaped Pizza 569 calories 1 hour, 5 minutes Grilled Salmon Entree 427 calories 49 minutes Flourless Chocolate Cake 374 calories 43 minutes Box of Chocolates 250 calories 29 minutes Red Wine 250 calories 29 minutes Chocolate-Covered Strawberries 128 calories 15 minutes Bowl of Strawberries & Whipped Cream 56 calories 6 minutes

For more adventurous couples, the experts also rounded up two kinds of romantic dinners, a lighter and more indulgent option, and the time it takes to burn the calories off in the bedroom:

It would take one hour and 55 minutes of 'bedroom activities' to burn off the calories from a light meal for two, consisting of chilled lobster, grilled salmon entree, bowl of strawberries and whipped cream plus a glass of champagne (745 calories in total).

A more indulgent option, including cheese fondue, Surf & Turf, flourless chocolate cake and a whole bottle of champagne comes to a staggering 2,392 calories and to burn it all off, you would have engage in a rather long session in a bedroom: six hours and 11 minutes long, to be precise.