Hamilton's new Khaki Navy Frogman Auto is a deep dive into military history

The new Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic is Hamilton’s most technically capable maritime-ready watch – engineered for accuracy, legibility and endurance. I think it's the perfect watch if you're looking for a professional dive watch for around £1,000 / $1,195.

This rugged timepiece stands out from the previous model in almost every way. For a start, it has a new crown shape that is more modern and its rubber strap now features a more impactful ridged effect.

That rubber strap is also now available in a stunning khaki green option – which is undoubtedly one of the hottest colours of the past year.

Perhaps the most important update is one that you can't see – the movement now features a Nivachron anti-magnetic hairspring which improves resistance to shocks, temperature variations and magnetic fields. This watch is built for harsh environments.

The Khaki Navy Frogman promises to be a modern adventure watch, but it comes with a distinguished past too, as it's named after the fearless U.S. Navy ‘frogmen’ who wore the original Hamilton dive watch during WWII.

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Hamilton says the waves on the new strap pay homage to the unparalleled power of the sea. It's available in khaki or black. Of course, the watch is also available on a traditional bracelet, if you prefer.

The new black, clear-cut dial is enhanced with Super-LumiNova for low-light legibility, while orange highlights for the minute hand and tip of the seconds hand ensure differentiation at the briefest of glances.

The 46mm stainless steel case is water-resistant to 30 bar (300 m) and features secure housing for the Frogman’s winding crown.

In addition to the stainless steel model, a version with its case coated in black PVD, with grey bezel and dial markings, offers a stealthier, ultra-modern look.

Inside the robust case is Hamilton's H-10 automatic movement which delivers precision and reliability, with an extended power reserve of 80 hours.

The Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Automatic is available now from Hamilton's website, priced at £1,035 / $1,195

(Image credit: Hamilton)