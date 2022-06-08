Did the PlayStation Store just leak God of War Ragnarok's release date?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

God of War Ragnarok, one of the biggest video game releases of the year, might finally have a release date confirmed with a new listing being found on the PlayStation Store.

As first spotted by the Reddit group r/GamingLeaksAndRumours (opens in new tab) (via IGN India (opens in new tab)) a number of users across Reddit noticed that when they rearrange their wish list on the PS Store, it positions God of War Ragnarok between Tunic and Forsaken. The former is set to launch on September 27th with the former due to release on October 11th, 2022.

This has now fuelled speculation that God of War Ragnarok will release sometime between these dates. A major Sony first-party game is most likely to launch on a Friday just like the original did on April 20th, 2018 and Horizon Forbidden West did in February this year, so this could potentially mean a release date of September 30th or October 7th, 2022.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

Earlier this year, a PlayStation database leak pointed to God of War Ragnarok being released on September 30th, 2022. This was thought to be a placeholder, however, might not be far away from the real thing if this listing proves correct.

Since the God of War Ragnarok's announcement back in September 2020, information has been sparse with the game receiving a rating in South Korea only a couple of weeks ago. Prior to this, Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog provided an official update as part of the four-year anniversary surrounding God of War (2018). At the time, he said that "something cool is coming" but the game is not "ready to be shown".

Does this mean another delay is incoming or will it make it time for its current 2022 release date? Here's hoping we hear more at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest tomorrow.