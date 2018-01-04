Get this awesome Sandstone White OnePlus 5T while it's still available

OnePlus launched its flagship device, the OnePlus 5T, back in November last year with one colour option available - Midnight Black. Now, the company is introducing a new option - Sandstone White.

This limited edition is more than just a colourway, as it also adds OnePlus' grippy Sandstone texture, which makes the device much more secure in the hand.

The white hue is a throwback to the OnePlus One in Silk White, while a striking red aluminium alert-slider adds a bit of colour.

To achieve the tactile Sandstone finish on the limited edition model, OnePlus' engineers applied four high-precision processes.

First, a primer was applied to ensure the stability of the metal body. Second, a white masking layer was coated onto the body to ensure a white opacity. Next, our team sandblasted the phone with a mixture of natural minerals and white oil paint to give this limited edition device the white visual effect and sandstone feel. Finally, a UV layer is applied to further refine the tactile sensation.

It takes a total of 75 minutes per phone, making the body of the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White the most expensive we have ever produced.

Check out the phone from every angle below:

Elsewhere, changes are minimal. You'll get the brilliant 6-inch AMOLED display, excellent dual camera set up, and blazing fast internals.

In our review we said, "At this price, it's tough to beat", and that's still true today.

The Sandstone White model is only available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it will go on sale on January 9 at 10am UK on OnePlus' website.

It'll cost £499 in the UK, €559 in the rest of Europe and $559 in the US.

As we mentioned, this new colourway is available in limited quantities, and will only be available while supplies last.

