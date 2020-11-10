Get an Xbox Series X on launch day: Xbox Series X in stock at these retailers

It's launch day for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but if you didn't manage to get a pre-order in, there's still a chance to grab Microsoft's next-gen console with retailers holding back stock for today, as well as for their Black Friday deals (like Best Buy).

We've hooked you up with links to the usual retailers below, and while the console is getting a global release date (unlike the PS5), availability of launch day stock is going to go live at different times, depending on your time zone, with 12pm (noon) EST and 8am GMT confirmed for the US and UK time zones on Tuesday, November 10.

Just a reminder that the Xbox Series X will set you back $499.99/ £449.99/ €499.99/ AU$749 while the less powerful Xbox Series S is just $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499. You'll need to be quick off the draw to secure the new console, so bookmark these retailer's pages and get ready to refresh like crazy.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: top retailers [USA]

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: top retailers [UK]

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]