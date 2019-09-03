LAST CHANCE: this cheap 65-inch 4K TV LG deal ends at midnight

Grab a 2019 TV with HDR and AI smarts from Google and Alexa, for just £799

cheap LG 4K TV deal Amazon End of Summer sale 2019
(Image credit: Amazon)

By

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is over but this tasty 4K deal is still running – but only until midnight tonight.

What's a better way to usher in the longer nights than a big new TV, with Ultra HD 4K resolution and HDR for properly cinematic movies?

Amazon is selling the LG 65UM7510PLA 65-Inch TV for £799 right now, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it. A bright and colourful 4K screen is backed up with HDR support, extra-wide viewing angles so you can see clearly wherever you're sitting, and even virtual surround sound delivered by the multiple speakers built into the set.

People are liking their bigger screens more than ever, with 65-inches the most popular size for new TVs, and this is a stone-cold bargain if you want a large new TV with the current bells and whistles.

Those include support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smarts, so you can control smart home tech or ask for information just by holding a button on the Magic Remote.

LG 65UM7510PLA 65" UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV | RRP: £1,299.99 | Deal Price: £799.00 | Save: £500.99 (39%)
A massive 65" 4K HDR TV is just what you'll be wanting when the darker nights draw in so why not get one now and save £500? This LG set features Freeview Play and it also has Alexa built in so you can control your TV with your voice. Deal ends 3 September at 23:59.View Deal

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.