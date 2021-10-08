Get 15% off of everything on The Good Guys eBay store right now

The Good Guys is living up to its name with a solid 15% off of its entire host of items on its official eBay store. These are some of the best prices you’ll get on a range of these items until Black Friday 2021 sales move into full swing.

The Good Guys has a hefty list of products on eBay. Helping you sift through the best bargains, we’ve gathered a list of some of the products we’re most excited for, or that we’ve had positive experiences with previously.

In addition to the 15% off that The Good Guys is giving, it’s worth noting that eBay Plus members often get thrown deals that the average user will miss out on. If you’re keen to see what boons come with an eBay Plus membership, there's a free 30-day trial for new recruits.

To be clear, eBay Plus isn’t necessary to take advantage of all the 15% off deals listed below, all you’ll need is to put the code TGG15 in for any purchase at checkout. With that in mind, let’s dive into what’s good in this sale.

Breville LTS425GRY 4 Slice Toastie Maker | AU$74 AU$62.90 on The Good Guys eBay (save AU$11.10) Life doesn’t always need to be complicated. Sometimes all you need is a comfortable seat and a toastie. Helping you achieve one of these goals is the Breville 4 slice toastie maker, doing exactly what it says on the tin, with a fraction of the mess. Non-stick heating elements should reduce time spent scraping burnt cheese off the toastie maker. In Breville’s own words, this will let you "explore the world of hot sandwiches". In our words, it’ll toast you an excellent snack.

LG 55-inch G1 Gallery OLED TV | AU$2,995 AU$2,580.75 on The Good Guys eBay (save AU$414.25) The LG G1 Gallery OLED TV is an impressive piece of tech. In production of the G1 a new material was used in the layer of emissive material, allowing for intense brightness and contrast. LG claims this material is stronger than previous generations to reduce the chance of screen burn-in. Up to this point, LEDs have seen much better brightness than OLEDs, so LG’s improvements in brightness are a game-changer for this premium OLED. A heads up for the interested – this is a TV built to be wall-mounted, and doesn’t ship with a stand. View Deal

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean | AU$1,399 AU$1,188.30 on The Good Guys eBay (save AU$210.70) The Dyson V15 Detect is a fancy, powerful vacuum. It comes with a whole slew of accessories and features. Chief of which is a laser light to illuminate dirt on the floor. It’ll help you hunt down illusive patches of dust and debris that might otherwise escape you. Continuing a trend of yearly outdoing itself, our review found the Dyson V15 to be the best cordless vac to date. This is the best price we’ve seen on this beast for a while, and you’ll be able to save a solid AU$210.70 through The Good Guys on eBay. View Deal