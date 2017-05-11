Garmin Quantix 5 smartwatch lets you sail a boat from your wrist

Garmin has just announced a new smartwatch called the Quantix 5. This is the most comprehensive GPS smartwatch from the company that focuses specifically on water based sports tracking.

The Garmin Quantix 5 is more than just a water sports tracker though, it will also connect to your vessel to offer live information feedback. But it even goes beyond feedback and actually lets you control the boat right there from your wrist.

Read more: Garmin Dash Cam Mini review

The Quantix 5 offers Autopilot control of the connected boat as well as chartplotters, waypoint marking, data streaming for speed, depth, temperature, wind and more.

While this smartwatch is built for marine activities it covers all the usual GPS watch basics with tracking for running, cycling, swimming with heart rate and daily activity tracking plus notifications for a connected smartphone.

The Quantix 5 features a fancy rugged design similar to the Fenix 5 series meaning a stainless steel bezel with EXO antenna, 24 hours GPS use battery, QuickFit bands, a 47mm build and of course a water rating to 100 metre depth.

The Garmin Quantix 5 will start at $600 for non-sapphire with silicone band and go up to $850 for sapphire version with stainless steel plus blue silicone bands.