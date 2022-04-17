Every Netflix show cancelled in 2022 – and the one likely to go next

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix and cancellations. It seems you can't have one without the other. The world's biggest streaming service is known for its abundance of quality shows and yet, many of them rarely make it to the finish line.

More than 20 Netflix Original TV series received the chop or ended for a multitude of reasons in 2021 with countless of them scrapped far too early – I'm still not over GLOW. If a show somehow manages to obtain a third season, it's now seen as a major milestone, all of which has led to the infamous Netflix curse .

2022 has already seen over half a dozen casualties with more expected in the coming months. This is usually put down to Netflix's algorithm where it weighs up the budget versus its return in terms of audience and whether it wants to commit to another season, although there are some unexplainable cancellations.

With all that in mind, let's look at every Netflix show cancelled in 2022. These are all listed in chronological order:

Gentefied

(Image credit: Kevin Estrada / Netflix)

The first show of 2022 to be cancelled was US comedy-drama Gentefied, following the premiere of season two in November last year. Applauded for its Latino representation, the series failed to crack the Netflix Top 10 and therefore suffered cancellation. It follows the story of three Mexican-America cousins chasing the America Dream among numerous setbacks and the odds stacked against them.

Gentefied stars Joaquin Cosio, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, Carlos Santos, Annie Gonzalez and Julissa Calderon while being executive produced by America Ferrera.

Cooking with Paris

(Image credit: Kit Karzen / Netflix)

It only took one season for Netflix to pull the plug on reality cooking show Cooking with Paris. Originally debuting in August 2021, the Paris Hilton-led show, which featured big-name guests like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato, was cancelled in January after only making it into Netflix's Top 10 rankings ever so briefly. Is anyone surprised by this one?

Starring and executive produced by Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris also featured Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Another Life

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix cancelled sci-fi drama series Another Life starring Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica actor Katee Sackhoff in February, four months after season two premiered. It was confirmed by the lead herself (via Twitter). Another Life tells the story of humanity's first contact with extraterrestrial intelligence as astronaut Niko Breckinridge leads a crew to investigate the activity.

Another Life stars Katee Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson. A.J. Rivera and JayR Tinaco.

The Baby-Sitters Club

(Image credit: Kailey Schwerman / Netflix)

After two seasons, Netflix cancelled the family comedy-drama The Baby-Sitters Club due to a lack of viewership. Based on the novels of the same name, The Baby-Sitters Club follows the adventures of seven friends who decide to start their own babysitting business while dealing with the everyday adolescents of being a teenager. It also obtained the number one spot on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes for Best Netflix Series, so clearly, critical reception is not enough keep a show alive.

The Baby-Sitters Club stars Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Vivian Watson, Xochitl Gomez, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

Archive 81

(Image credit: Quantrell D. Colbert / Netflix )

Sci-fi supernatural horror series Archive 81 was scrapped less than three months after the first season premiered on the streaming platform. It tells the story of Daniel Turner, who is hired to restore video footage from graduate student Melody Pendras after the building she was making a documentary on burns down. This one has more of a question mark surrounding its cancellation as it had decent viewing figures and critical reception.

Archive 81 stars Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Julia Chan, Ariana Neal, Matt McGorry and Martin Donovan.

Locke & Key

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix confirmed on April 7th that the beloved coming-of-age fantasy horror drama series Locke & Key will end after three seasons. Based on the comicbook by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key's premise focuses on the Locke siblings who relocate with their mother to an ancestral estate in Massachusetts after their father is murdered, only soon to discover mysterious keys and demons. This one is more of a technicality as supposedly the plan was for the show to always finish with season three.

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Brendan Hines, Jackson Robert Scott, Sherri Saum, Kevin Duran and Coby Bird.

On The Verge

(Image credit: Netflix)

On The Verge with Back to the Future and The Boys star Elisabeth Shue was cancelled in the middle of April, less than eight months after season one premiered. Set in Los Angeles pre-pandemic, the comedy-drama told the story of four women – a single mother, a chef, an heiress and a job seeker – in their late 40s as they encountered a midlife crisis.

Star and creator Julia Delpy confirmed that the series would not return for season two when responding to a fan's question (via Instagram), saying that Netflix "cancelled" the show but "forgot to announce it was cancelled".

On The Verge stars Julie Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeua, Mathieu Demy, Troy Garity, Timm Sharp and Giovanni Ribisi.

What's next?

(Image credit: Netflix )

It's clearly up for debate as to what is next likely to face the chop at Netflix but one show with a target on its back is Aziz Ansari's Master of None. Following a four-year gap between seasons two and three and the latest season failing to set the world on fire, this might be the last we see of Dev Shah. Speaking of seeing less of Dev, that in itself might be another contributing factor.

Season three, named Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, took lead character Dev out of the spotlight (though Aziz Ansari still directed and co-wrote all episodes) to focus on Denise and Alicia, to mixed critical reception. The reason for this was because of the allegations made against Aziz Ansari in 2018, so many expected season two to actually be the last. All of this combined could spell the end of Master of None for good.