Another Netflix show was just cancelled after one season

Netflix has cancelled the adult animated series The Midnight Gospel after only one season on the streaming service.

As confirmed by The Midnight Gospel co-creator and star Duncan Trussell (via Twitter (opens in new tab)), the show will now not be returning for season two following its original premiere on April 20th, 2020. All eight episodes were dropped on Netflix at the same time with the show receiving strong reception, achieving a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a respectable 88% from fans.

The Midnight Gospel follows the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds. Aside from Trussell, the show was created by Pendleton Ward who is best known for making Adventure Time.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

"The Midnight Gospel was cancelled by Netflix," said Trussell in response to a fan question about the possibility of another series. "In my mind there’s one more season but the sentient glass 'deciding' cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated 'no more'. And it’s hard to argue with a cube." he added.

Trussell further confirmed that Netflix holds the rights to The Midnight Gospel and therefore there is little chance of the show being picked up by another streaming platform. This has happened in the past, however, is more commonly done by Netflix rather than Amazon, Disney Plus or otherwise.

This is the latest in a long line of shows from Netflix that have been scrapped in 2022, such as Space Force starring Steve Carell, Raising Dion from Michael B. Jordan and Another Life with Katee Sackhoff. In fact, more than a dozen Netflix shows have been cancelled this year and the likelihood is that more will follow as the tech giant looks to recuperate its subscriber loss .

The Midnight Gospel stars Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Stephen Root, Maria Bamford, Doug Lussenhop, Joey Diaz, Christina P., Steve Little and Johnny Pemberton.