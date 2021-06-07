Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube vs Primus Kuchoma: which portable barbecue is best?

As summer rolls around, you're likely to be thinking about the most summery activity of all: having a barbecue. To help out, we've found the best portable barbecue to get meat, veg, and whatever else perfectly cooked no matter where you are. Today, we're comparing the Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube and Primus Kuchoma.

Unlike our top-rated Traeger Ranger, these two portable BBQs are just that: portable. You could easily carry them from the car to the beach, or across your lawn, without pulling a muscle. Never again will you have to use a disposable barbecue.

If you prefer something more permanent, we've also compiled a list of the best barbecues and have tested the best meat thermometers to ensure you your steak is always perfectly cooked, be it rare or medium, and other best BBQ accessories.

Without further ado, let's jump into the comparison.

Our guide to the best pizza oven

(Image credit: Everdure)

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube vs Primus Kuchoma: features

The biggest difference between these two excellent portable barbecues is pretty simple: the Everdure Cube is powered by charcoal while the Primus Kuchoma includes a more traditional gas-powered burner, compatible with both camping and larger patio gas canisters.

The end result is the same – your food gets cooked and tastes delicious – but if you have a strong preference towards charcoal or gas, the choice has likely already been made between the two.

The actual grills are both respectably sized, measuring 10-inches for the Evercube and 16-inches on the Primus, although we'd personally plump for the slightly bigger model, which can comfortably fit 20 sausages or a dozen chicken legs in our testing.

As we said at the top, both of these grills are portable in the truest sense of the word: the Evercube weighs in at 8kg and the Primus at 4.5kg, meaning you could definitely carry both of these some distance. If portability is really, really important, the lighter Primus is a fantastic choice.

Besides these differences, the Evercube and Primus portable BBQs are pretty similar, offering few frills and a great cooking experience.

(Image credit: Primus)

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube vs Primus Kuchoma: design and use

Of the two, the Primus Kuchoma is the lighter and smaller, with a really small frame and legs (although these are surprisingly sturdy). We really like the Everdure's vibe, a slightly chunkier box with a lid that doubles as a cutting board.

You really get a sense that the Everdure Cube has been designed with aesthetics in mind, to be as attractive as possible in every setting, and it's a significant advantage over the more barebones Primus. Of course, the looks have little to do with the end-product, but we won't fault you for wanting something a bit fancy.

If you plan on feeding a lot of people with either of these, we'd definitely have to recommend the Primus, just because it has the extra 6-inches of grill space available. The Evercube is fine for a picnic of two, but anything above that becomes a bit of a squeeze.

We would also note that the Kuchoma is pretty fiddly to clean, so bare that in mind. It's more akin to cleaning a toastie machine than BBQ and we all know how annoying those can be. The grate is non-stick, though, which is a big bonus when cooking.

The best gas barbecues

(Image credit: Everdure)

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube vs Primus Kuchoma: verdict

Choosing between these two models is pretty tricky. On the one hand, you have Everdure's classy Cube, imbued with Heston Blumenthal's energy; on the other, a really sturdy, lightweight, and solid BBQ from Primus.

It really comes down to what you intend to do with the barbecue. If you want something truly portable, which can also feed a large number of people, then the Primus Kuchoma is the ideal choice: lightweight, spacious, and powered by gas.

But there is something very charming about the smaller (and heavier) Cube and perhaps you only need to feed one or two people, making the drawbacks less obvious.

Whichever way you go, we think you'll be happy to barbecue away with either the Everdure Cube or Primus Kuckoma.