Elden Ring – where to pre-order at the cheapest price

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated video games this year, so in preparation for its upcoming launch we've rounded up the cheapest prices in one place. Whether it's across PlayStation, Xbox or PC, these are the best offers out there today. 

As outlined in T3's Elden Ring review, the new FromSoftware developed title is exactly what fans of the genre are looking for coupled with a story devised by Game of Thrones novelist George R. R. Martin. It's epic in every sense with an electrifying score and tight combat system that could literally be played for hundreds upon hundreds of hours. 

Elden Ring monster

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

There are various editions of Elden Ring available to purchase. The Launch Edition, for instance, arrives with art cards, a woven patch, stickers, a poster and a limited edition case.  

Elden Ring US Deals

Elden Ring (PS4 with free next-gen upgrade to PS5): now $59.99 at Best Buy

Elden Ring (PS4 with free next-gen upgrade to PS5): now $59.99 at Best Buy
Pre-ordering Elden Ring via Best Buy not only gets you the game but a steelbook case. 

View Deal
Elden Ring (Xbox): now $55.19 at Green Man Gaming

Elden Ring (Xbox): now $55.19 at Green Man Gaming
A digital version of Elden Ring can be picked up from Green Man Gaming for 8% off the RRP. It also gives you access to the Adventure Guide and Bonus Gesture. 

View Deal
Elden Ring (PC): now $50.39 at Green Man Gaming

Elden Ring (PC): now $50.39 at Green Man Gaming
Similarly, GMG has Elden Ring up for 16% less via its website. It again arrives with both the Adventure Guide and Bonus Gesture pack to be used in-game. 

View Deal

Elden Ring UK deals

Elden Ring (PS5): now £44.85 at ShopTo

Elden Ring (PS5): now £44.85 at ShopTo
Elden Ring is on offer at ShopTo for a great price right now. This includes the Launch Edition plus digital adventure guide and "The Ring" bonus gesture. 

View Deal
Elden Ring (Xbox): now £41.85 at ShopTo

Elden Ring (Xbox): now £41.85 at ShopTo
A digital download of Elden Ring is up for grabs at ShopTo for a very cheap price. It's guaranteed as an instant delivery so you can start playing the second the game unlocks at midnight. 

View Deal
Elden Ring (PC): now £37.85 at ShopTo

Elden Ring (PC): now £37.85 at ShopTo
ShopTo again has one of the best offers, giving you access to Elden Ring on Microsoft Windows for far less than the RRP. 

View Deal

Why you should order Elden Ring today 

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games in recent years, both in terms of scale and fan anticipation. The Dark Souls genre has grown exponentially over the years with Elden Ring looking to be FromSoftware's crowning achievement. 

It's also worth noting that the game is currently positioned as one of the highest-scored games of all time on Metacritic (at the time of writing). It's now up there with the likes of Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Galaxy, Grand Theft Auto V and more. It's also the first time the series has gone full open world.

Check out the launch trailer below:

For further details to help you decide whether the game is worth picking up, make sure to read T3's official Elden Ring review.

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

