Early Prime Day deals bring Apple AirPods and MacBook Air M1 down to ultra-low prices

In the past, it's always been hard to find notable discounts on Apple gear, but now we're starting to see the brand's products included in big sales events, and it looks like Amazon Prime Day 2021 is no exception! It hasn't even started just yet, but the best Prime Day deals already include two of Apple's biggest hits: AirPods and the new MacBook Air with M1 chip. These could be two of the best Apple deals of the event.

AirPods need no introduction, we're sure, so if you're in the market for some, you probably just need to know that they're now £119.99 at Amazon UK, which effectively is the cheapest we've ever seen them.

The MacBook Air M1 is the latest version of Apple's most popular Mac, and for most people, we rate it as the best laptop on the planet… so this price of just £898 at Amazon UK (saving you £101) is a killer deal. We've only see it cheaper than this once, and that was only by a few pounds.

This MacBook Air was released at the end of 2020, and immediately received the full five stars in our MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review. It's as powerful as a pretty high-end desktop, yet runs so cool that it requires no fan, so is silent – and keeps the lengthy battery life the line is known for.

We're not sure how long these deals will last, so if you're in the market for either product, don't delay – especially the MacBook Air, because any major discount on those tends to sell out quickly!

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 256GB | RRP: £999 | Now: £898 | Save £101 (10%) at Amazon UK

Apple's ultrabook is simply fantastic, offering the speed of an elite pro machine in a handy, light package that's great for anyone. The Apple M1 processor has eight cores, and is paired with 8GB of RAM, plus Apple's own powerful graphics chip. It's a beast, yet somehow runs truly silently. This base version offers 256GB of storage, but the 512GB version is also discounted, to £1,099 (saving £150). You can choose that option at the same link.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, wired charging) | RRP: £159.99 | Now: £119 | Save: £39.01 (25%) at Amazon UK

Apple's wireless earbuds have been wildly popular since they first appeared, and this is the joint-lowest price we've ever seen them. The Apple H1 headphones chip enables all kinds of handy features, including the ability to invoke Siri with your voice, instant switching between your Apple devices without re-pairing, and now automatic playback of Dolby Atmos music from Apple Music.View Deal

