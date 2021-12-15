Disney+ in 2022 looks incredible. New Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar you can't miss

Ever since T3 produced our Disney Plus review we've been huge fans of the streaming service, which has grown to be, in our opinion, the number one streaming service on the market today.

You've only got to take a look at the content delivered by the service in our Disney+ guide, as well as just how much fun Disney Plus Day was, to see that it is the obvious choice for many people.

There's such a huge range of content available, with Disney+ delivering thousands of movies, TV shows and documentaries from its Star, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content libraries - and that makes it easy to recommend to basically anyone.

And now Disney+ has just fired what can only be described as a barrage of warning shots at its rivals like Netflix by announcing a massive list of new content that is coming to the streaming service in 2022.

As you can see below, it looks really impressive, and this is just the stuff that Disney is ready to announce yet. There's going to be even more secret stuff coming, too. Here's a lot of new shows and movies to start looking forward, too, though.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Disney+ in 2022: Star/General Entertainment

Pam and Tommy - American biographical drama of the outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson played by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Welcome to Wrexham - a 10 episode docuseries tracking the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

Pistol - based on legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” which presents a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories.

The Dropout - based on the podcast about Elizabeth Holmes.

Queens - Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain their swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches, their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. The series is from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios - landing on 19th January 2022.

Dear Mama - Docuseries about the volatile life and legacy of the late hip-hop icon and poet Tupac Shakur, and the Black Panther member mother who raised him

Fleishman is in Trouble - an unsparing, modern take on life, love and commitment, based on the New York Times bestselling debut novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (who will also adapt for the series)

Immigrant - Eight-episode, limited series from 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales.

No Exit: This harrowing suspense-thriller follows Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. The movie premieres in 2022.

Prey: An all-new entry in the “Predator” franchise, “Prey” will premiere in Summer 2022. Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film premieres Summer 2022.

Rosaline: A fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” in which the classic love story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline…who just happens to be Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. Starring Kaitlyn Dever and directed by Karen Maine, the movie premieres in 2022.

The Princess: An irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. Joey King stars as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Directed by Le-Van Kiet, the movie premieres Summer 2022.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney+ in 2022: Disney Studios

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: It’s time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.

Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will run amok again as The Sanderson Sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic, premiering Fall 2022 exclusively on Disney+.

Disenchanted: Stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share that “Disenchanted,” the sequel to the hit film “Enchanted,” will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Cheaper by the Dozen: Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff announce that their reimagining of the hit family comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen”will be coming to Disney+ in March 2022.

Sneakerella: Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie “Sneakerella.” Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. “Sneakerella” premieres exclusively on Disney+ on February 18, 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles: Disney+ announced a new live-action series, "The Spiderwick Chronicles," a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Disney+ in 2022: Pixar

Cars on the Road: Larry the Cable Guy reveals the title of Pixar’s upcoming “Cars” series: “Cars on the Road.” Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.

Win or Lose: Directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson reveal concept art for Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series “Win or Lose,” coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of “Win or Lose” highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Disney+ in 2022: Marvel

Moon Knight: Get a first look at “Moon Knight,” a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. “Moon Knight” is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab; Jeremy Slater is head writer. The series is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

She-Hulk: See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. “Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney+ in 2022: Star Wars / Lucasfilm

Willow: From the set of the upcoming Lucasfilm series “Willow,” Warwick Davis introduces the supporting cast, including Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”), Erin Kellyman (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Tony Revolori (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Amar Chadha Patel (“The Third Day”) and Dempsey Bryk (“The Birch”). “Willow” premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and director Deborah Chow share an exclusive look at the series with behind-the-scenes footage and concept art. The Disney+ Original Series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres on Disney+ in 2022.