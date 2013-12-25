Die Hard most popular film on Christmas Day this year

Die Hard has taken top spot in a Christmas movie poll conducted by online retailer Play.com
It's the ultimate Christmas story: Wisecracking New York cop gets trapped in a Los Angeles skyscraper on Christmas Eve by a gang of international terrorists and has to save the day.
The 1988 action movie Die Hard has been voted as the favourite DVD to watch today according to a poll conducted by Rakuten's Play.com, theonline retailer.
Bruce Willis' finest hour beats out more traditional Christmas movies like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street to make the number one spot – up from 25th on the same poll last year.
It came top by quite some margin as well: John McClane's Christmas adventure received almost 50 per cent more votes than any other films on the list.
The top ten Christmas DVDs according to Play.com are:
1.Die Hard
2.Elf
3.Home Alone
4.It's a Wonderful Life
5.The Muppet Christmas Carol
6.National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7.Miracle on 34th Street
8.Bad Santa
9.Scrooged
10.Santa Claus the Movie