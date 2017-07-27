Devialet Sky Soundbox speaker: is this your next soundbar?

In addition to its Dolby Atmos on Sky Q announcement earlier, Sky has also partnered with French audio specialist Devialet to offer its own Sky Soundbox speaker which is capable of Dolby audio (but not Dolby Atmos, sadly).

Sky Soundbox is compatible with both Sky Q and Sky+, as well as standalone TVs if you don't have Sky.

For Sky Q customers the Soundbox will cost £249, for other Sky TV and broadband customers it’ll be £299 and for anyone buying it solo it’ll set them back quite a bit more at £799. Most confusing is the pricing difference between 'normal' Sky and Sky Q customers - does it really need to be different?

Combining six woofers and three full-range speakers - Sky promises it will deliver full 360 degree sound - and we're looking forward to testing out if it's good enough to go into our best soundbar roundup.

Sky Soundbox offers HDMI and optical inputs plus Bluetooth for music playback. Apple AirPlay is also available when connected to Sky Q.

As well as being specially tuned for Sky Q , a Dialogue Enhance mode for clear voices, Late Night Mode to decrease bass and enhance whispers, plus Kids Mode to give parents control over the max volume children can select.

Perhaps an upgraded version of the Soundbox with up-firing Atmos speakers, or add-on speakers for this unit, will arrive in due course. T3 explains: What are Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision?

Sky Soundbox full specs

Connectivity and compatibility

1 HDMI input & output cable included

1 Optical input cable included

Bluetooth 4.1

Compatible with Dolby Digital+

Effective bandwidth

35 Hz – 22 kHz

Software technologies

Real-time speaker management

Dynamic-Volume adjustment

Automatic listening modes exclusively available with Sky Q

Loudspeakers

6 x 3-inch woofers in dual push-push configuration

3 x 2-inch full range drivers in 120° configuration

Closed cabinet

Dimensions

37.5 cm x 21 cm x 9.5 cm

Weight

Approx. 4kg