Celebrate the launch of PS5 Miles Morales with this real-life parkouring Spider-Man

It's PS5 launch day today – for fans in the US at least. Sony's console follows hot on the heels of the global Xbox Series X release, and has the added advantage of a handful of PS5 exclusive launch titles, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The PS4 Spider-Man game was a smash hit for Sony-owned Insomniac Games, but the Web-Slinger was around long before that, with stunt performer and parkour athlete Ronnie Shalvis getting hooked in 2004, with Spider-Man 2 on the PS2.

The result of that fascination you can check out for yourself below, with Ronnie donning the iconic Spider-Man suit – specifically the PS4 game's Advanced suit – and recreating segments from the title.

"I’ve played pretty much all the Spider-Man games growing up,” Ronnie says. “Definitely the newest, Spider-man for PS4, is the best one in my opinion.

"As soon as I saw it, I knew I wanted to try and recreate it. They took a lot of inspiration from Parkour in that game, so I knew it would be a perfect fit to try and recreate some of the stunts."

Ronnie, like the rest of us, is psyched about the upcoming PS5 game, observing that Miles "moves is a little different to Peter Parker’s Spider-man."

So expect more recreations based on Miles' Spier-Man over on Ronnie's YouTube channel.

It's not just Spider-Man inspired stunts over there either; gamers can find videos inspired by Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs 2, and even Super Smash Bros. With the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla this week, Ronnie should be spoiled for choice when it comes to next-gen games to recreate.