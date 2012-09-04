Black Mesa set for release next week

Black Mesa, a fan-made re-envisioning of the original Half Life shooter, has received a release date of September 14.

While there's still no concrete news concerning a Half Life 3 on the horizon, fans of Valve's head-crab infested shooter have some good news to look forward to. Black Mesa, a mod-made re-imagining of the first Half Life has finally got a release date after years of fan development. The news was broken on the Black Mesa forums by Project Leader Carlos Montrero.

"On September 14th, you will see the first release of Black Mesa!" Montrero wrote. "This will include our re-envisioning of Half-Life all the way up to Lambda Core. We believe this is a great way to provide a complete-feeling 8-10 hour experience with a solid ending, make our fans happy and help us make the best overall game possible."

"We are still working hard on Xen and BMDM, but instead of making you wait we are giving you Black Mesa as soon as it's ready! We're doing our best to help bring the immense vision of this project into reality, and we are very excited for what the future brings!"

Get your crowbars to hand for next week Friday, then.