Cheap OnePlus 8 Pro deals bags one of the greatest phones ever for less

Choosing one of the best phones in 2021 is really, really difficult, especially if you're after an Android. We've tested literally hundreds to find the best and the OnePlus 8 Pro is easily up there, offering everything a modern high-end smartphone should.

While OnePlus might not be a completely mainstream name – at least in comparison to Samsung, Apple, and others – the quality of their phones is exceptional, a worthy alternative to the major brands that delivers on all the important fronts.

Read our five star OnePlus 8 Pro review

As we found in our review, the first thing you'll notice is the display: 6.78-inches huge with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and loads more besides. It's simply stunning, one of the best smartphone displays we've ever used, and it makes the entire phone an absolute pleasure to use.

Beyond the display, there's incredibly powerful internal hardware, including 8 or 12GB RAM, a quad 48MP camera array, a gigantic 4,510mAh battery, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, 5G, IP68 water resistance, and USB-C. It's got one of the most beastly spec sheets going, all in service of powering Android 11.

All of this is to say that the OnePlus 8 Pro is a fantastic smartphone, easily one of the best Android smartphones going right now, and will do you well if you take the leap. You don't win a T3 Best Phone Award for nothing after all.

Let's jump into the deals.

The best OnePlus 8 Pro deals (US)

OnePlus 8 Pro | Unlocked | 5G | 6.78-inch display | 12GB RAM / 256GB SSD | $999 $924.99 from Amazon

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a beast in all senses: stylish, massive display, incredibly powerful, fully capable of running Android 11 smoothly. If you're in the market for a new smartphone and don't want an iPhone, we wholeheartedly recommend the 8 Pro.View Deal

The best OnePlus 8 Pro deals (UK)

OnePlus 8 Pro (128GB) | Three | 24 months | 100GB data | £39 upfront | £47/month | Buy from Fonehouse

For anyone in the UK, Three (in partnership with Fonehouse) has a fantastic deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro, offering a practically-infinite 100GB data with a low upfront fee. Ditch your Samsung and try something a bit different, it's worth it.View Deal

No matter what your needs are, OnePlus 8 Pro will deliver and then some. It's big, fast, and powerful with loads of storage, Android 11, and more.