The best Sony A6000 deals for June 2020

The Sony A6000 compact mirrorless camera has been with us since 2014, yet it is still a solid option in 2020, thanks to its broad feature set, sharp 24-megapixel sensor and fast autofocus system.

Available in graphite grey, white, silver and black, the camera uses E-mount lenses and is usually bundled with a 16-50mm kit lens. A pop-up flash is integrated, and there’s a hot shoe for adding your own.

Around the back, you will find a three-inch display which pops out of the body and tilts to make framing particularly high or low shots easier. Wi-Fi and NFC mean the A6000 can transfer photos wirelessly to your smartphone, or be controlled via an app.

Battery life is up to a claimed 310 shots when using the digital viewfinder.

Other highlights of the Sony A6000 include a 24.3-megapixel CMOS sensor with a 1.5x focal length conversion.

The APS-C size sensor is larger than you might expect from a relatively compact camera; in fact, it is 1.6 times the size of a 4/3 sensor, and 13 times that of the ½.3 sensors typically used by compact digital cameras.

Video can be recorded at up to 1080p Full HD, and the camera’s burst mode means an impressive 11 photos can be taken per second - a stat that is still as impressive in 2020 as it was when the A6000 was due.

The A6000’s ISO ranges from 100 to 25,600 and the fast autofocus system has 179 phase and 25 contrast-detection points, helping it focus in as little as 0.06 seconds.

There’s also Eye AF to help portrait photography, and Lock-on AF for when you want the camera to stay focused on a moving object. Shutter speed can be adjusted from 1/4000 to 30 seconds.

