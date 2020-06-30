Best Bowflex deals: save BIG on Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells and other brilliant home weight deals in the UK and US

Modular dumbbells are the best dumbbells for home gyms. And when it comes to modular dumbells, the cream of the crop is definitely Bowflex and better still, we have the best Bowflex deals here so you can spend less on the most premium home weights.

Modular home weights take up less space while still offering a whole lot of versatility. In this day and age, however, these wonderful home weights are on short supply and you have to be extra vigilant to get one for a decent price. To make the search a bit easier, we collected all the best Bowflex deals here as well as the the best alternative options, such as the best Bowlfex kettlebell deals and even Bowflex multi gym offers.

Modular dumbbells often replace a range of individual dumbbells so they are ideal for small spaces and when having a full rack of weights is not an option. If you are getting just one piece of home gym equipment, make it a modular dumbbell. For further reading and to make the decision easier, read our Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells review or if you want to opt in for buying a kettlebell instead, check out our Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell review.

Interested in even more options? Here are the best places to buy weights online and get your home gym up to speed with the kettlebell, dumbbell and multi-gym deals

Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) | Sale price £399 | Was £649 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore

Out of stock for now, stock coming soon. 15 dumbbells in one, the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells represent best in class quality and performance. use the dials at the end to choose the preferred amount of weight from 2 to 24 kilos. Buying a pair of these will replace no less than 30 individual weights, saving you all the floor space at home while also providing plenty of versatility to try a range of different exercises.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Prices from $217.11 at Amazon US

Using the dial, you can change the resistance levels from 8 lbs all the way up to 40 lbs on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. The space-efficient design replaces 6 kettlebells, saving a lot of real-estate space in the living room. The wide and ergonomic handle can accommodate two handed exercises, like kettlebell swings or goblet squats.View Deal

Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell | Sale price $169.98 | Was $199 | You save $29.02 (15%) at Amazon US

The Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell replaces eight traditional dumbbells each and can be adjusted between 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments (3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, and 24 pounds), making it more ideal for small weight/high rep workouts and even aerobic exercises. The Power Block system uses a patented pin and lock system for easy switching between different weights.View Deal

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Multi Gym | On sale for £679 | Was £999 | You save £320 at Fitness Superstore

The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Multi Gym uses a special 'Power Rod' resistance system that's said to more quite and efficient to work out with at home. Instead of a clanky weight stack, the Power Rods quietly bend and provide resistance for your workouts. You can even upgrade the system and more Rods to the mix to increase intensity (extra rods sold separately).View Deal

