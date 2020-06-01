The best Apple Watch Series 4 deals for June 2020

Although no longer the latest Apple offering, the Watch Series 4 from 2018 is still an excellent smartwatch that is full of health and fitness features. Although new models are no longer sold by Apple, refurbishing examples are available from the manufacturer itself, and you can still buy new from a range of other retailers.

Setting the Apple Watch Series 4 apart from the crowd is how it can perform an electrocardiogram.

More commonly known as an ECG, this is a medical procedure that can flag up symptoms associated with heart disease, and specifically atrial fibrillation (AFib). All you have to do is open the watch app, touch the Digital Crown with a finger, and the app watch will perform an ECG.

The Watch Series 4 was also the first Apple wearable to include Fall Detection. If you take a heavy fall and don’t get up, the Watch will buzz your wrist and ask if you are okay. If you don’t respond, the Watch will automatically call the emergency services.

The watch’s comprehensive health and fitness app includes tracking for a wide range of activities, including walking, running, cycling, hiking, strength training, and even slower activities like yoga. Your exercise data is collected, stored on the watch, then synchronised with the Health app on your iPhone over Bluetooth.

For keeping in touch, the Apple Watch Series 4 can handle phone calls (either via your iPhone’s Bluetooth, or using its own 4G connection) and has a Walkie-Talkie app for direct communication with another Watch user. Siri is also part of the deal, naturally, and the straps can be swapped out for a huge range of options made by Apple and many others, too.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is available in two case sizes, of 40mm and 44mm. For both of those there is the option of aluminium or stainless steel, with the former offered in silver, gold and space grey, while the latter includes gold, silver and space black.

A Nike+ version is offered for fitness fanatics, and there’s also a collection made in collaboration with Hermes, complete with luxury leather straps and exclusive watch faces.

When first launched in 2018, the Watch Series 4 was priced from £399/$399 for the 40mm aluminium model with GPS, while adding 4G connectivity added an extra £100/$100.

