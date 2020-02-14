Best 2-in-1 laptops 2020: top laptop-tablet hybrids

The best 2-in-1 laptops are the perfect solution for those yearning for something a little bit different from the traditional form-factor of most laptops. They offer the same traditional laptop experience that many people are now used to, and reliant on for both work and play, as well as throwing in some good tablet/slate functionality, too.

We've compiled a list of the very best 2-in-1 laptops – tablets that can double as laptops, and vice versa – which means you can make the most informed decision possible when it comes time for a purchase. From entry-level models to super-charged premium devices, we've got a 2-in-1 computer for you.

If you do happen to be in the market for a quality laptop-tablet hybrid, now's a fantastic time to be making an investment as well. Plenty of competition is driving prices down, and that means better specs and more features for your money – even if you're after the best 2-in-1 laptops under £500.

The best 2-in-1 laptops available to buy today

For most people, the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop to choose. (Image credit: Asus)

1. Asus ZenBook Flip 13 The best 2-in-1 laptop for most people Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch Storage: 256GB SSD OS: Windows 10 Reasons to buy + Tablet mode is great + Fantastic audio + Awesome numpad integration Today's Best Deals AU $1,505 View at Ebay

With its full 360-degree ErgoLift hinge and new, minimal-bezel design, the Zenbook Flip 13 might be the best laptop Asus have ever released. Befitting its namesake, the Flip 13 can be flipped between laptop, movie and tablet mode almost effortlessly, rated for at least 20,000 cycles. It feels solid and sturdy too, with a spun-metal finish available in three different colours. Our review model came in the Royal Blue variant, which looks fantastic with its rose-gold trim.

Tooled up with an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, this is average for a laptop, but powerful for a tablet. The tablet mode feels great to use, too, thanks to a responsive touchscreen and military-grade tested durable design. The only missing feature is a smart stylus, which would make using the tablet mode for artistic endeavours a bit easier, but there’s always the potential to buy a third-party pen.

We haven’t even delved into the brilliant audio quality courtesy of sound masters Harman Kardon, nor the well-designed keyboard that feels sturdy and comfortable to use. By far the coolest feature, however, is the integrated numpad. Hold down an invisible button on the corner of the trackpad, and concealed LED backlighting illuminates, transforming the trackpad into a full numpad, ready to tackle any and all calculations.

All of this, partnered with a really competitive mid-tier price point, makes the Asus ZenBook Flip 13 our top recommendation of 2-in-1 laptop.

If you can afford it, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is simply the best 2-in-1 laptop in the world today.

2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 The best premium 2-in-1 laptop Specifications CPU: 1.9GHz Intel Core i7-8650U (quad-core, 8MB cache, up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620; Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM) RAM: 16GB LPDDR3 (1866Mhz) Screen: 15-inch, 3,240 x 2,160 (260 ppi) PixelSense display (3:2 aspect ratio; 1600:1 contrast ratio) Storage: 512 GB PCIe 3.0 SSD Reasons to buy + A no-compromise laptop and tablet + Excellent screen + Powerful gaming GPU Today's Best Deals AU $3,101.65 View at Microsoft AU

Loaded with a powerful Intel Core i7-8650U processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, and stunning 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 display, as well as a 512 GB SSD drive and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Book 2 is an absolute monster of a 2-in-1, hybrid laptop.

No matter what you want to do, you can do it on the Surface Book 2, including playing the very latest and most demanding AAA PC games.

The only down side is that, despite the system costing a fortune and rocking a screen that is absolutely made for illustration, it doesn't come with a Microsoft Surface Pen – that'll cost you extra.

Regardless, the Surface Book 2 is by quite a way the best 2-in-1 laptop in the world in 2020, and if you can afford it then you should absolutely buy it.

The cheapest version of the Surface family definitely has its charms. (Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft Surface Go The best budget 2-in-1 laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 4GB or 8GB Screen: 10-inch 1800×1200 PixelSense Display Storage: 64GB or 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Attractive low price + Runs full version of Windows 10 + Great hardware Today's Best Deals AU $469 View at Scorptec Computers

This is a very Surface-heavy list and for good reason: Microsoft's forays into the 2-in-1 market have been a huge success, revitalising the company's image as a serious hardware maker right when it needed it. For people who want to get in on this without paying handsomely, Microsoft has you covered with the Go.

The base spec model – 64GB SSD + 4GB RAM – costs just £380, making it the cheapest machine on the list. Granted, most users will want more than that, but even the highest end – 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and 4G – costs just £620. For a capable and portable laptop, it's hard to do better, outside of a Chromebook.

The thing is, though, with even the base level version of the Surface Go coming with a full fat edition of Windows 10, you really can't do better for the money. Which when partnered with some rock solid internal hardware and a small but quality screen, makes it very hard to look past the Surface Go.

The only slight downside to this machine if you want to use it as a laptop then you'll need to buy the keyboard cover separately, and then even more for the pen. Bundle deals are available, though, so be sure to shop around.

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Asus Chromebook Flip In terms of bang for you buck, the best 2-in-1 laptop running Chrome OS Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium – Core m7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 510 – 515 RAM: 4GB or 8GB Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare display Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Stunningly low price + Strong, punchy screen + Stylish design Today's Best Deals AU $1,193.33 View at Amazon

The Google Pixelbook, which can be found below, is the best 2-in-1 laptop running Chrome OS — but that system retails for over three times what the Asus Chromebook Flip does. Which is why, if you are shopping for a 2-in-1, hybrid laptop with anything but a premium budget we recommend looking at the Flip first.

A sleek and stylish design contain rock solid internal hardware specs, while the Flip's 12.5-inch FHD 1,920 x 1,080 LED screen is really strong. Good viewing angles and an anti-glare coating mean that using the system while on the go, which is its raison d'être, is a pleasure.

Obviously, as a Chromebook, the system doesn't come running Windows 10 or macOS but rather ChromeOS, which is Google's zippy, online-focused operating system. It's a really strong ecosystem to work in providing you need the system for light to medium computing tasks, so if you need a system to use with Google's G Suite of office programs, as well as browsing the internet, writing emails and doing the odd bit of Disney Plus streaming, then it's ideal.

For the price it can't be beat as a 2-in-1 running ChromeOS; for even more premium hardware and build quality be sure to check out the Google Pixelbook below.

You know you're getting quality with the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop A stunning a versatile 2-in-1 option Specifications CPU: 8th-gen quad-core Intel Core i7-8750G Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL (4GB) RAM: 16MB Screen: 15.6-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Storage: 512GB-2TB SSD Reasons to buy + Oozes premium quality from every angle + Bright, gorgeous screen + Thin and light, even with that big display Today's Best Deals AU $2,299 View at Dell

Very appealing looks, superb specs... what's not to like about the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1? The price perhaps, as this is definitely up near the premium end of the scale, but if you can afford it then this is undoubtedly one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2020. The Dell XPS series has been impressing us for some time, and this model is no exception.

Be sure that you want that 15.6-inch screen though: it's great for movies, spreadsheets, games and everything else, but this laptop isn't as portable as some other models. That said, the chassis is pleasingly thin and light, and you'll have no problem using the computer in tablet or tent orientation.

Best 2-in-1s: the Lenovo Yoga C930

6. Lenovo Yoga C930 A lightweight and beautiful 2-in-1 laptop for 2020 Specifications CPU: 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U (quad core, 8MB cache, up to 4GHz with Turbo Boost) Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB LPDDR4 (2400 MHz) Screen: 13.9-inch, 3,840 x 2,160 multi-touch display Storage: 512GB Reasons to buy + Superb 4K resolution display + Packed with oodles of power Today's Best Deals AU $1,999 View at Ebay

We've been hugely impressed with Yogas gone by, and it's therefore no surprise that the latest Lenovo Yoga C930 makes an appearance on our best 2-in-1s of 2020 list. Ultra-thin and ultra-light, it's a premium bit of kit.

From the generous 13.9-inch screen, to the top end i7 processor from Intel, to the roomy 512GB of SSD storage, there's so much to like here. It's not the cheapest of course, but that doesn't mean this isn't good value for money.

With a 4K resolution display, Dolby Atmos sound, and some rather sleek looks, we're struggling to think of anything to put in the negatives column. The keyboard folds over rather than detaching, but it's a minor niggle.

Best 2-in-1s: the Acer Switch Alpha 12

7. Acer Switch Alpha 12 A convertible tablet that's cool in more ways than one Specifications CPU: 2.3GHz Intel Core i5-6200U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520 RAM: 8GB Screen: 12-inch 16:9 (2,160 x 1,440) Storage: 128GB or 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Liquid-cooled + Thin and light Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

One of the cheaper options in this guide, Acer's Switch Alpha 12 is clearly influenced by Microsoft's Surface Pro 4, but its wireframe kickstand more closely echoes HP's Spectre x2.

It boasts a trick that neither of those devices can, though: liquid cooling. That's right, the Alpha 12 is the first tablet that pumps a coolant solution around the inside to keep it running cool and quiet. It's an innovative device that is offered at a surprisingly acceptable price, especially considering that its decent keyboard dock is included in the bundle.

Silver, shiny, tough and smart, the Switch Alpha 12 has more than a few tricks up its sleeve to earn its place on our best 2-in-1 laptops list.

Best 2-in-1s: the Google Pixelbook

8. Google Pixelbook Google's Android dream, in 2-in-1 laptop form Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 12.3 inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Stunning display for a 2-in-1 + Proper Android app support Today's Best Deals AU $2,320 View at Ebay

Ever wondered what a Chromebook on steroids looks like? Then it's high-time you said hello to the Google Pixelbook. It's a 2-in-1 device that pushes the market to some of its furthest limits yet, with a vibrant 12.3 inch QHD display and a Intel Core i5 – i7 CPU/Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU combo providing impressive performance.

It's also a strikingly beautiful-looking device, but you're going to have cough up a fair amount of cash for riding the bleeding edge of convertible tech. Oh, and the relatively important Pixelbook Pen isn't included, so expect another outlay on top.

Even with the expense, it's still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the business in 2020 – and one that Google may well replace this year.

The new version of the HP Spectre x360 15T improves and enhances on the previous iteration in so many ways. (Image credit: HP)

9. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) Knockout performance from a powerful 2-in-1 Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3,160 x 2,140) LCD touchscreen Storage: 256GB SSD – 2TB SSD Reasons to buy + Powerful enough for light gaming + Lovely 4K screen + Eye-catching design Today's Best Deals AU $1,999 View at HP

HP's latest iterative update to the Spectre x360 15 takes all the elements we loved about the 2018 version - namely its impressive performance and sleek design - and simply turns up the dial even more. The result is the HP Spectre x360 15T, with the base version boasting an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 8GB of RAM. For a 2-in-1, those are some seriously impressive specs.

The Spectre x360 15T will zip through any normal task - from word processing to video streaming - and is even powerful enough for a little light gaming here and there. That gorgeous 4K display does them all justice, making for an incredible portable viewing experience. The only real trade off is size. For a 2-in-1, the Spectre x360 15T is quite bulky so expert a workout if you're lugging it around all day.

Best 2-in-1s: the Microsoft Surface Pro

10. Microsoft Surface Pro 6 One of the best 2-in-1 laptops keeps getting better Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 RAM: 8-16GB Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 pixel resolution Storage: 256-512GB Reasons to buy + Thin, light and stylish + Premium keyboard and pen Today's Best Deals AU $1,246.99 View at Kogan.com

Microsoft has been setting the 2-in-1 pace for a while now with its Surface Pro series, and the Surface Pro 6 is the best yet – packed with power yet as thin and light as ever, and with some top-notch accessories too.

It's now available in matte black for that extra touch of class, if you need it, and with a range of configurations to pick from, you can even adapt it to suit your budget.

While the display is largely the same as it was on the previous Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 6 is up to two-thirds faster where it counts, according to Microsoft – so it's an obvious choice for our best 2-in-1 laptops of 2020 list.

The Tab S6 takes on the Microsoft Surface, and the iPad Pro. (Image credit: Samsung)

11. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 A great media tablet Specifications CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 Graphics: Adreno 640 RAM: 6GB-8GB Screen: 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 2,560 x 1,600) Storage: 128GB-256GB SSD Reasons to buy + A great tablet and a decent laptop + Usual excellent Samsung display + Works with the S Pen stylus Today's Best Deals AU $888 View at Amazon

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 certainly gives the Microsoft Surface Pro series a run for its money. If you think you'd rather have Android on your portable device than Windows, then this is an excellent hardware package to put it in – and the keyboard and S Pen stylus accessories are top notch too.

Of course Android can't fully match Windows when it comes to desktop mode, but it's getting better all the time (thanks in part to Microsoft's excellent Office apps for Android). In terms of specs and power, the Tab S6 doesn't disappoint, and it comes in grey, blue, and "rose blush".

How to choose the best 2-in-1 laptop for you

Convertibles, hybrids, 2-in-1s, call them what you like – these are essentially tablets that convert into laptops using keyboard attachments, and they occupy the middle ground between the two.

Fully fledged laptops with detachable screens are less common, but we've included them too. You also get laptops that don't have detachable screens but which fold right over to become sort of makeshift tablets.

We're continuing to see some really decent quality hybrids hit the market in 2020, and whether you're looking for a lithe and luxurious 2-in-1 to take on the move, or are hunting down a convertible laptop to double up as a compact TV set, we've picked out the best options out there.



So how do you pick? It's a good idea to think about how you're going to be using your new computer, and thus how powerful it needs to be: that has a knock-on effect on price and portability. If you're going to be spending a lot of time typing, look for a 2-in-1 with a substantial keyboard attachment. If you're not, it doesn't matter so much.

Above you'll find the very best 2-in-1 laptops on the market in 2020.