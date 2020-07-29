Back to school deals: Save money on Apple's MacBook Air and Pro right now

We know, we know: heading back to school isn't that much fun, but that doesn't mean it isn't a chance to take a long hard look at that old Windows laptop you've had for years and maybe, just maybe, upgrade to fresher things. And, as if by magic, Apple has a bunch of wicked deals on its MacBook range.

By now, we probably don't have to tell you that much about the MacBooks on offer because they're super well known and beloved by many. In fact, the biggest thing Apple themselves have to offer isn't even to do with the MacBook or iPad: each purchase gets you a brand new pair of AirPods when you use your UNiDAYS account.

What Apple offers is simple: verified UK students – and that's from secondary on up – can save up to 20% on hardware (think MacBook, iMac, iPad), with a free pair of AirPods and up to 20% off AppleCare+. So, for example, a brand new MacBook Air ends up costing £899, not the usual £999.

But if the Apple deals aren't doing it for you, Currys and Amazon are also offering discounts on the latest and great Apple kit, giving you a saving of over £50, albeit without the AirPods thrown in.

It's worth noting that the deals we've featured below are just a sample: Currys and Amazon are also offering a variety of different models – many of them more expensive and higher-specced – with money off. If you're looking for a desktop-in-laptop-clothing, now is the time to take the plunge.

Apple MacBook Air / Pro / iMac (2020) | Free AirPods | 20% off AppleCare+ | Save over £100 on most models | Available now from Apple

Apple offers discounts on all of the latest and great computers it makes, from the Air on up, with a hefty price discount on most models paired with AirPods and a discount on AppleCare+. Back to school, but with a bang. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (13.3-inch, 2020) | Intel Core i3 | 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM | Space Grey | Was £999 | Now £949 | Available from Currys

While this might be the cheapest MacBook available, that doesn't mean it won't be able to do most of the things you want. If your course involves writing or any other lighter tasks, this is the laptop for you, especially with the bigger SSD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2020) | Intel Core i5 | 256GB | 8GB RAM | Space Grey | Was £1,299 | Now £1,192.24 | Available from Amazon

As the name suggests, the MacBook Pro is the beefier brother of the Air and that goes for the internals, too, with a bit more oomph at a slightly higher price. But if you're going to be editing videos, photos, and the like, this is the option for you.View Deal

So, if you're off to school in September and feel like you need to upgrade your setup, now is a pretty good time to do so. We promise you won't regret getting a Mac, whether it's your first or tenth.