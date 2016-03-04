The new Aston Martin DB11: it's like Bond's amazing DB10… but 1 better

British automobile manufacturer and 007 favourite Aston Martin has finally unveiled the hotly anticipated new addition to its fleet - the DB11. The successor to the long-standing, and much loved, DB9 (and the one-of-a-kind, £2.4 million DB10) has been years in the making.

It's shaping up to be a sport GT with serious, well-manicured teeth.

Unveiled at the86th International Geneva Motor Show, the Aston Martin DB11 is exactly what you'd expect from the venerable franchise. Under the hood there's a ferociousin-house-designed, 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the most powerful ever used in an Aston Martin.It can develop a whopping 608PS1 (600BHP1) and 700Nm1 of torque, with a top speed of 200mph, and a 0-62mph time of just 3.9 seconds.

It's not just the beastly heart under the bonnet that's new. The chassis is Aston's most striking to date, combining the classic contours of the modern DB with bold new lines. The more space efficient bonded aluminum structure has been contoured to create some serious aerodynamic chops, enabling air to pass both over and through the bodywork of the DB11.

From the curlicue which releases high-pressure air from inside the wheel arch via a concealed vent within the redesigned side-strake (reducing front-lift) all the way back to the rear-lift abating AeroBlade, a bespoke spoiler design fed by discreet air intakes found at the base of each sleek C-pillar.

"We aspire to make the most beautiful cars in the world," says Aston Martin chief executive officer, Dr Andy Palmer. "DB11 is the absolute embodiment of what an Aston Martin should be and we have worked tirelessly to ensure that DB11 combines both exceptional design with the latest technology throughout.

"A brand new bonded aluminium platform, clever aerodynamics, a new characterful twin-turbo V12 and class-leading infotainment systems are just a few aspects which make this the sports car that will proudly spearhead Aston Martin's second century plan."

Aston has tweaked and reimagined almost every feature inside the DB11, each one designed to make the new model a landmark for the series. Alongside that Herculean engine, there's a three dynamic driving modes - GT, Sport and Sport Plus - an eight-speed ZF transmission for faster and more table shifting, redefined electric steering and Torque Vectoring that increases agility while retaining that greater control.

All those new contours aren't just making the DB11 a more aerodynamic proposition, they're also making it a far more spacious experience than the DB9 or any other previous model in the series.

The front wheels have been moved forward by 65mm, and that seemingly inconsequential change makes the interior feel considerably larger. The cabin now includes Isofix childseat mounts at the back, as well as a Bang & Olufsen stereo, 360-degree camera and auto-park assist technology.

All in all, rather stocked. With all those features, a landmark engine for the DB series and enough contours to cause unclean thoughts, the Aston Martin DB11 could well be the car to vanquish the Vanquish.

