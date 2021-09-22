Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite range is just what bookworms need

Amazon has announced some exciting new Kindle hardware to get us through the cold winter months. The new Kindle Paperwhite will have a larger 6.8-inch screen along with the much-needed upgrade to USB-C. It’ll have 8GB of storage and cost $139.99/£129.99 and the company says you’ll get up to 10 weeks on a single charge too.

Also introduced was the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. It will add in an auto-adjusting light sensor and a 20% improvement on page turning speeds. The all-new hardware will, according to Amazon, offer a much smoother user interface in general. You’ll also get the first Kindle that supports wireless charging. The Signature Edition will also come with 32GB of storage. It costs $189.99/£179.99.

Also joining the range is the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, giving your little people a way to enjoy books without the distraction of a YouTube app and Minecraft videos. It has no ads, offers waterproofing for those inevitable drink spills and offers a protective case. Also included is access to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of included books. It costs $159.99/$139.99 and includes Amazon’s two year guarantee. Parental controls are baked in and there are even achievement badges, too keep your small gamers engaged.

All of the new Kindle Paperwhite devices offer a warmer reading mode too, giving them a more book-like feel. These devices also come with Amazon’s new interface, offering some new features like better library filtering and better ways to build collections. You can also set up your new Kindle using the Android or iOS app, which is a nifty addition that speeds up the slightly irksome process of entering login details on an e-ink screen.

Naturally, the two adult Kindles are available with, or without ads. The prices here are for the ad-supported versions. You can order the devices from today, with deliveries expected in October.